In the City of Brotherly Love, a sold out Palestra was the place for a big matchup between Penn State and top-ranked Purdue. The Nittany Lions moved to 0-13 all time against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and despite feeling the energy of the Palestra crowd, Purdue stormed ahead to win its 15th game of the year 76-63.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO