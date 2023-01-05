ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Meet Penn State football’s 11 January early enrollees

It’s the time of the year for “set the standard” tweets from Penn State early enrollees who are participating in their first day of college classes on Monday. Up from nine a year ago, the Nittany Lions are adding 11 early-enrollee freshmen to their roster ahead of winter workouts in February.
Digital Collegian

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hired by Rutgers

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is off to his fourth school in four years. Ciarrocca, who returned to Minnesota for the 2022 season, is officially headed to Rutgers to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following Ricky Rahne’s departure in 2020, Ciarrocca stepped in as the...
