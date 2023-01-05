Read full article on original website
Meet Penn State football’s 11 January early enrollees
It’s the time of the year for “set the standard” tweets from Penn State early enrollees who are participating in their first day of college classes on Monday. Up from nine a year ago, the Nittany Lions are adding 11 early-enrollee freshmen to their roster ahead of winter workouts in February.
Penn State men’s hockey stays put in USCHO rankings ahead of series against Michigan State
Five is the magic number for Penn State lately. The Nittany Lions once again have been ranked No. 5 in the latest USCHO poll. Penn State hasn’t taken the ice since sweeping RIT two weekends ago, but will return to action for a pair of road games opposite No. 17 Michigan State later this week.
Sean Clifford accepts invitation to 2023 Hula Bowl following Penn State football's Rose Bowl victory
Sean Clifford isn't done participating in collegiate football activities quite yet. One week after Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, Clifford accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game, on Monday. The Hula Bowl now has two participants from the Nittany Lions, as long snapper...
Penn State wrestling’s Levi Haines earns statement victory against Wisconsin
Penn State’s lineup has experienced very few significant holes over the course of the last few seasons, but 157 pounds has been a struggle as of late to find a consistent wrestler. That was until Levi Haines stepped foot on campus. Haines entered Penn State as the only member...
No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball discards No. 13 Ohio State in 4 sets, moves to 2-0 in 2023
After taking care of Central State in the season opener the day prior, No. 4 Penn State took the court for a much tougher test. The Nittany Lions faced off against No. 13 Ohio State in enemy territory, and came away with a 3-1 victory. The 119th meeting between the...
Despite halftime lead, Penn State men's basketball's shooting struggles prevent upset over No. 1 Purdue
In the City of Brotherly Love, a sold out Palestra was the place for a big matchup between Penn State and top-ranked Purdue. The Nittany Lions moved to 0-13 all time against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and despite feeling the energy of the Palestra crowd, Purdue stormed ahead to win its 15th game of the year 76-63.
SEE IT: James Franklin puts Penn State football linebacker Dominic DeLuca on scholarship
Penn State made headlines when Chad Powers, A.K.A. Eli Manning, announced that punter Barney Amor had been put on scholarship. While Powers didn’t show up again, the Nittany Lions did extend a scholarship to linebacker and special teams ace Dominic DeLuca this past week. “Dom’s on f———g scholarship,” James...
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hired by Rutgers
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is off to his fourth school in four years. Ciarrocca, who returned to Minnesota for the 2022 season, is officially headed to Rutgers to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following Ricky Rahne’s departure in 2020, Ciarrocca stepped in as the...
