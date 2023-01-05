Read full article on original website
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County mayor welcomes Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is welcoming the Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week. In a video shared with 2News, Wilson said Outdoor Retailer is an "ideal partner for Salt Lake County." The trade show first left Utah and moved to...
suindependent.com
Who’s Using Most of Utah’s Water?
If you learned that one Utah industry produced less than 1% of our state’s gross product, employed a little over 2% of our workforce, yet used 82% of our water, would that seem like a reasonable allocation of our limited water resources?. Utah’s agriculture industry is the elephant in...
ksl.com
Warning, advisories issued as another wintry storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The storms keep coming. And as always, drivers should be cautious in the wet, slick conditions. High amounts of car crashes follow high precipitation, especially when drivers don't slow down and give space to emergency vehicles. Morgan County witnessed multiple car crashes Monday evening, causing major delays and closing westbound Interstate 84 near Peterson.
ksl.com
Utah prairie dog comeback forces change to state management
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Prairie dogs, found only in the southwestern part of the state, are making a comeback. Consequently, the Utah Wildlife Board of the Division of Wildlife Resources has approved changes to how it will manage the animal. Populations of the Utah prairie dog have increased...
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
etvnews.com
1,283 Wildlife Illegally Killed in Utah in 2022
A total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally harvested in Utah in 2022, slightly higher than the number poached in 2021. The total combined value of the wildlife illegally killed last year was approximately $609,561. Some of the animals illegally killed last year include:. 179 deer. 134 elk.
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Will A Volcano Erupt In Southern Utah Again?
Not long ago I was in Snow Canyon State Park and was admiring all the interesting lava rock formations up and down the canyon. And then I thought, "Hey wait a second. Lava comes from Volcanoes. Where is the Volcano? And If there is a volcano, what's to say it won't erupt again?!"
Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR
Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
Gephardt Daily
Utah poachers killed 1,283 in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have released the official poacher headcount at 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022, about a ten percent increase. The illegal death toll included 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a bear and a...
kslnewsradio.com
Animal shelters inundated, pushing capacity after new year
SALT LAKE CITY — For weeks ahead of the new year, animal shelters around Utah and the nation offered reduced adoption fees, fostering perks, and more to try to get some of their shelter animals into new homes. But after the new year, and pushes for adoption — shelters...
Tax cuts, water, housing and transgender surgeries for minors: What to expect from Utah Legislature in 2023
Utah’s Republican lawmakers are likely to consider tax cuts, water issues, housing and transgender issues during the 2023 legislative session. Read more.
kvnutalk
USU UWLP reports on eating disorders among Utah women – Cache Valley Daily
A recent U.S. study estimates that from 2018 to 2019, one person died every 51.5 minutes from an eating disorder (ED), and the study projected that 28.8 million people will suffer from an ED at some point in their lives. Estimates for the Utah population show that 9%, or around 278,266 people, will experience an ED sometime during their lives.
KSLTV
When will egg prices start to drop?
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food department is closely monitoring the price of eggs and expects that prices will level off and fall once supply rebounds. “Nationwide, egg prices as of Dec. 21 were up about 205% compared to 2021,” said department spokesperson Bailee Woolstenhulme....
ksl.com
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
