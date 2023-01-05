Read full article on original website
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Concho Valley Live: 2023 Dancing with the San Angelo Stars Reveal!
5th Annual Dancing with the San Angelo Stars (2023) Join us for another evening of FUN while we raise money for West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo. Who will take home the prized Mirror Ball trophy? Only YOU can determine that!. For sponsorship information or additional information, please...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Warn of New Phone Scam Monday
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department Monday morning alerted the public of a new phone scam that was circulating around town. The following is the full release sent out on Jan. 9, 2023:. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be raising money for...
brady-today.com
Savio Martinez Promoted to General Manager of Four Heritage Funeral Home Locations
Heritage Funeral Homes has recently announced the promotion of Savio Martinez to be the General Manager over the Brady, Brownwood, Menard and San Saba locations. A Marine veteran, Martinez became involved in the funeral industry after he graduated with an Associate degree in Mortuary Science from Amarillo College in 2007.
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
COSATX announces College Hills Boulevard closures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced road closure information for College Hills Boulevard that is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 9 with varying end dates. The first project is for wastewater infrastructure construction at Vista del Arroyo Drive from College Hills Boulevard to Sul Ross Street. This project is […]
Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Midland Has to Boil its Drinking Water. Does San Angelo Face Similar Fate?
SAN ANGELO, TX — While the City of Midland grapples with a water contamination crisis this week, here is a look at San Angelo’s water distribution system to see if our city has similar vulnerabilities. The City of Midland was vague about the exact cause for issuing the...
A Once In 50,000 Year Comet Event Over San Angelo
The night of the comet is coming. In fact, many nights of comet watching are coming in the skies over San Angelo. The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Let's hope viewing the phenomenon is more exciting than its name. In fact, why didn't astronomers have a contest or something to name it? That would have made things a bit more exciting and stirred up a level of interest more in line with the magnitude of this event.
Jaws of life deployed after crash on Chadbourne
One driver was reportedly trapped in their vehicle following a crash on North Chadbourne Street.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: January 8, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic downtown
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A three-vehicle crash downtown slowed traffic on Chadbourne and Beauregard today, January 6, 2023. The crash involved a dark grey SUV, a red Ram 2500 and a silver Ram truck in the intersection of Chadbourne and Beauregard across from Fuentes Cafe. Traffic has been blocked off for one block in each […]
Cyclist hit after driver failed to yield to right of way
During an investigation, SAPD found that a 16-year-old driver had failed to yield to the right of way, striking a bicyclist.
SAPD recovers stolen trailer and equipment from backyard
SAPD thanks the public for their assistance in located the stolen trailer and equipment.
San Angelo LIVE!
Suspect Arrested in Thursday Night Violent Domestic Dispute ID'd as Habitual Abuser
SAN ANGELO, TX – A habitual domestic abuser was arrested on Thursday night during a possible swatting call, confirms the San Angel Police Department. As previously reported, on Jan. 5, 2023 at around 8:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department surrounded a home with long guns drawn. Police were called to the area after receiving a call about someone armed with a machete threatening to attack people. For the original story see:
One arrested for warrant after police responded to domestic disturbance involving machete
SAPD says that several officers believed an assault had occurred after they responded and observed multiple signs inside the residence.
Comments / 0