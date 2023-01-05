ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA students gearing up to cheer on Georgia Bulldogs in national championship

By Bryan Mims
 4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — Students returning to UGA’s campus from winter break Thursday in Athens are ready for a repeat win!

The excitement is palpable in Athens even though most students have not yet returned from the holiday break and it’s still rather quiet on campus.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned that if you can just find a group of students and start talking about the game, it can get real loud, real fast.

“I’m a second-year here at UGA, and literally both years that I’ve been here we’ve gone to the national championship,” student Abby Nolan said.

Nolan said football greatness is in the DNA of UGA. And it’s infectious, turning the most fair-weather fan into a die-hard Dawg.

Student Megan Erasmus is now among the devout.

“Nervous but excited. I think it’s so fun to go again. I hope we win again, obviously, but I’m not counting on anything. I didn’t know anything about football until I came here literally three years ago,” Erasmus said.

Being in Athens will do that to you. This is why student Trey Roth was excited to get back from the holiday break.

Mims asked Roth how excited is he for Monday’s game.

“So excited. It’s a great time to be able to spend it with friends and just cheer on the dogs,” Roth said.

Cheering on the Dawgs when the campus is again brimming with students makes for a magical moment in Athens.

“So, everybody’s gonna be in town. Everybody’s gonna be excited. It’s gonna be a great game,” Roth said.

“People come here for the culture and the vibe of being at an SEC school-like things. I think that’s what it is. But it’s fun,” Erasmus said.

Mims said it’s fun to see these devout Dawgs, showing their true colors.

Students said this is the calm before the storm because they fully expect to win come Monday night. And Athens, like last year, will erupt in celebration.

