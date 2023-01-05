Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Rookwood Candle Studio candle workshop
CINCINNATI — Rookwood Candle Studio will be having a Candle Workshop every Saturday from Jan. 14 - Feb. 25 where you can create your very own candle. You will be able to choose from over 20 different scents and combinations for your candle. Tickets are $45 for the Rookwood...
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati and Columbus zoos work together to save ill aardvark
CINCINNATI — Ali, an 18-year-old aardvark at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, received a life-saving blood transfusion from an aardvark at the Columbus Zoo. Ali has had a history of dental issues, and a recent health exam showed a severe tooth infection. She was taken to Columbus to...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's newest top cop Teresa Theetge sworn-in as CPD chief
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati CityManager Sheryl Long named Teresa Theetge as the city's next police chief in December. Theetge is a familiar face in Cincinnati. She served as the interim police chief starting in March 2022, following Chief Eliot Isaac's retirement. “Chief Theetge has dedicated decades of her life to...
WLWT 5
More than 40 restaurants participating in Cincinnati's Asian Cuisine Week
MASON, Ohio — This week only, check out the more than 40 restaurants participating in Cincinnati's fourth Asian Cuisine Week. Asian Cuisine Week is described as a chance to challenge your taste buds and discover new favorites while supporting Asian American businesses in the community. The event will take...
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
NKU students forced to move after pipes burst, flooding dorm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — It was a hectic and frustrating return to class Monday for more than 100 NKU students. Pipes burst over winter break causing flooding to dorm rooms, forcing students to relocate to other residence halls. The north wing of University Suites suffered the most damage, according...
WLWT 5
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to donate to UC Trauma Center from proceeds, support Hamlin
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the bars and restaurants at The Banks will be donating proceeds to support Damar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center from special mid-game drink offers and purchased drinks before and after the game. Fans can also make direct donations to Damar's Foundation by scanning a QR...
WLWT 5
The National Underground Railroad presents King Legacy Celebration
CINCINNATI — Join the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in their 2023 King Legacy Celebration, which will include a continental breakfast. This event will be hosted by Local 12 anchor and reporter Kyle Inskeep. Keynote speakers will be WLWT reporter Lacey Roberts and social activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham. There...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue and Tremont Street
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue and Tremont Street in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle blocks right lane on Columbia Parkway in East End
CINCINNATI — A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane of traffic on Columbia Parkway in East End. According to police, the right lane on northbound Columbia Parkway is blocked at Kemper Lane by a disabled vehicle. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
Cincy Beerfest is coming to Duke Energy Center in February
CINCINNATI — The Cincy Beerfest is coming to downtown Cincinnati in February. Sample more than 150 local and craft brews, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The event takes place Friday and Saturday, February 3-4, at the Duke Energy Center, located at 525 Elm St. Ticket pricing...
WLWT 5
Oasis Conference Center in Loveland to host a fly-fishing show
LOVELAND, Ohio — The Oasis Conference Center will host the Greater Cincinnati Fly Fishing Show, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Greater Cincinnati Fly Fishing Show features a display of the products such as conserving, restoring, & educating through fly fishing, tying equipment, magazines and books on fly tying, training services by professionals, fishing kits, technical support etc.
WLWT 5
Disctrict Four officers are investigating a felony theft in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Officers with Cincinnati Police Department District Four are investigating a felony theft that occurred in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The theft happened on the 2490 block of Reading Road on Oct. 12 at 7:34 a.m.
WLWT 5
Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on east I-275 in Anderson Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-275 in Anderson Township Monday afternoon. Click the video player above...
