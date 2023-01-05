ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HP Girls Stay Perfect in District Play

The jump in classification hasn’t looked difficult thus far for Highland Park, which continues to make a strong case as a District 7-6A girls basketball title contender. The Lady Scots earned their most lopsided victory of the season on Friday with an 88-19 win over Irving to remain unbeaten in district play.
Sharpshooting Scots Ground Cards in 7-6A

Highland Park scored 35 points in the second quarter on Friday. Irving MacArthur managed just 34 in the entire game. Another offensive showcase by the Scots led to an 82-34 romp over the Cardinals as HP extended its winning streak in District 7-6A boys basketball play to five games. Thirteen...
