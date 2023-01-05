Read full article on original website
Related
peoplenewspapers.com
HP Girls Stay Perfect in District Play
The jump in classification hasn’t looked difficult thus far for Highland Park, which continues to make a strong case as a District 7-6A girls basketball title contender. The Lady Scots earned their most lopsided victory of the season on Friday with an 88-19 win over Irving to remain unbeaten in district play.
peoplenewspapers.com
Sharpshooting Scots Ground Cards in 7-6A
Highland Park scored 35 points in the second quarter on Friday. Irving MacArthur managed just 34 in the entire game. Another offensive showcase by the Scots led to an 82-34 romp over the Cardinals as HP extended its winning streak in District 7-6A boys basketball play to five games. Thirteen...
Comments / 0