Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall
A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Cops: Fugitive arrested after fatal shooting of Gwinnett car dealership employee
A fugitive has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Gwinnett County car dealership employee last mon...
Missing | Atlanta Police need help finding 78-year-old man with dementia
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old northwest Atlanta man with dementia. A Mattie's Call alert states that Willie Hill was last seen at 717 Dalvigney St. in northwest Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Hill is 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 350 pounds...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
Security measures increase at Perimeter Mall day after shootout sends shoppers into panic
ATLANTA — Perimeter Mall reopened its doors Saturday morning just one day after a shootout between two men sent shoppers into panic. And now, they'll be doing so with increased security measures in place to ensure the chaotic scene that happened early Friday evening doesn't happen again. Officers responded...
Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument
ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
Crews put out massive fire at Atlanta apartment building
ATLANTA — A massive fire at an Atlanta apartment building was put out Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building off Mount Zion Road. When they arrived, fighters were met with a blaze engulfing the three-story building. More equipment and first responders arrived at the complex to help...
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
2 hurt during shootout at Perimeter Mall, 1 in custody: Dunwoody Police
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men were hurt after an argument led to a shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. Officers responded to Perimeter Mall at 4:45 p.m. in reference to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they began canvassing the mall and found the victim on the lower level near the food court with a gunshot wound.
Sister turns herself in after 15-year-old brother's shooting death, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said the final two suspects in a shooting that ended a 15-year-old's life are now in custody. One of the accused is the victim's sister, according to authorities. Jacora Butler and Jailen Johnson turned themselves into the Clayton County Sheriff's Office,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
MISSING: 14-year-old girl leaves for school never returned home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs. Police said they were called to a Hampton home on Centerra Drive when officers learned Gibbs left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
11Alive
Comments / 0