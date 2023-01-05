ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
CANTON, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall

A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
WSAV News 3

Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument

ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Crews put out massive fire at Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA — A massive fire at an Atlanta apartment building was put out Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building off Mount Zion Road. When they arrived, fighters were met with a blaze engulfing the three-story building. More equipment and first responders arrived at the complex to help...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

2 hurt during shootout at Perimeter Mall, 1 in custody: Dunwoody Police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men were hurt after an argument led to a shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. Officers responded to Perimeter Mall at 4:45 p.m. in reference to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they began canvassing the mall and found the victim on the lower level near the food court with a gunshot wound.
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy