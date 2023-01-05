ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
WFMY NEWS2

4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
abc45.com

Suspect Wanted in Greensboro Armed Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 7:38 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Save A Lot on 429 W. Meadowview Road. A man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspect was described as a Black...
