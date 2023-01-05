Read full article on original website
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
A railroad company makes road repairs after News 2 viewer complains
GREENSBORO, N.C. — How many times have you been driving down a street and noticed a pothole or dip in the road? Then, the next week you go back down the same street, and the problems are still there. That’s when you decide to call the city or the...
Man shot in North Carolina parking deck: police
A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
Look who got their money! NCcash.com lets you search & get unclaimed cash for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
Greensboro's new police chief shares future plans for the department
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has a new police chief!. Chief John Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served in several roles ranging from Resource...
3 people dead in crash on NC-109 in Davidson Co., deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Davidson County Sheriff's Office originally reported four people had died in the crash. Highway Patrol later updated that three people died and one person was taken to a local hospital. Three people were killed in a crash on highway NC-109 in Davidson County,...
Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving families after 3 killed in crash on NC-109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday. It was an incident that rocked their community. A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a...
One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
5 dead, including 3 children, in High Point murder-suicide
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people are dead after a murder-suicide in High Point. High Point police responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive to find a man and a woman screaming for help around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. "Officers did force entry into the home and went...
Treadmills, Ellipticals & fitness trackers: Best buys in January
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you feel as if some of your 2023 resolutions have already started to go by the wayside, don’t fret just yet. Consumer Reports reveals the best products to buy this month that will help you reach your goals and won’t wallop your wallet.
Suspect Wanted in Greensboro Armed Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 7:38 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Save A Lot on 429 W. Meadowview Road. A man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspect was described as a Black...
‘We may never know why’; family dead in High Point murder-suicide, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy unfolded in a secluded neighborhood over the weekend, leaving five people dead. While it was initially reported that three children and two adults were killed in what they believe was a murder-suicide on Saturday morning at a home on Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point, later the police clarified […]
