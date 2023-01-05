Read full article on original website
SNAPPED: Snow castles in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snow castles are back this year at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, turning the Teton Commons into a winter playground for kids and adults alike. This year, the castles have been shaped to look like a forest with craggy trees shaped from...
County corrects statement regarding exterior decorative lighting LDRs
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County has issued a correction regarding a media statement that was released on Thursday, regarding the County Land Development Regulations (LDRs) on exterior decorative lighting. In the Jan. 5 press release, the County stated that string lighting on buildings, signage, trees, and/or vegetation must be...
Best of Jackson Hole 2023; nominations now open!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Best of Jackson Hole is taking center stage early this year! It’s time to recognize the community members, businesses, and organizations that worked to power Jackson Hole through an unprecedented year of tourism. Let’s rally around your favorite entrepreneurs and eateries. Time to give a nod to your all-star lawyer, real estate agent, and boss. Best of Jackson Hole 2023 starts now!
Library to host new shared workspace at Calico
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Library will open its first satellite workspace, the “Library Table”, tomorrow Jan. 10 at the Calico Restaurant in Wilson. The new pilot program will utilize the restaurant before service, offering a free quiet space to drop in and work, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9-2 p.m.
Exterior decorative lights must be taken down next week, says County
JACKSON, Wyo. — All outdoor decorative lighting, including holiday string lighting, must be taken down by Tuesday, Jan. 10 in order to comply with Teton County’s Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). In the past, County LDRs have only allowed string lighting on buildings between November 15 and January...
SJH welcomes CEO Jeff Sollis with community event at The Wort Hotel
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health extends a warm welcome to new CEO Jeff Sollis and his family. Selected by the Board of Trustees after a thorough executive search process in 2022, Sollis’ first day was Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sollis will be welcomed at a public event being hosted by SJH on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 pm, at the Wort Hotel Goldpiece Room.
JHMR hosts USASA slopestyle and rail jam events
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This past weekend, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) was the host of several U.S.A. Snowboard Freeski Association (USASA) competitions where skiers and snowboarders from Sun Valley, Park City, Boise and Jackson competed in both slopestyle and rail jam events. This is JHMR’s second year in...
Chaing Mai back in business with food truck outside Highpoint Cider
VICTOR, Idaho — Fear not, Teton Valley’s authentic northern Thai favorite is back in service. After the building’s pipes burst, Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen located on Main Street, just outside of downtown Victor had to shut down operations just before Christmas. The Victor business was able to resume service by operating out of the Street Food truck outside of High Point Cider located at 7565 Lupine Lane, in Victor. Chiang Mai is selling to-go food only from a revised food truck menu featuring some new special menu items like the Half Roasted Thai Vietnamese Chicken and the Burmese Pork Belly Curry.
Speech and Debate takes first in Thermopolis
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) Speech and Debate Team earned a first-place trophy this past weekend at the Bobcat Invitational, held at Hot Springs County High School, Jan. 6-7 with 13 schools in attendance. The Jackson team, under the coaching of Londe and Peggy Gagnon...
TCSD student receives perfect score on national vocab competition
Teton County School District #1 third grade student Forrest Ramsey recently received a perfect score in the first of three meets in this year’s WordMasters Challenge. The post TCSD student receives perfect score on national vocab competition appeared first on Local News 8.
