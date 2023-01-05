VICTOR, Idaho — Fear not, Teton Valley’s authentic northern Thai favorite is back in service. After the building’s pipes burst, Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen located on Main Street, just outside of downtown Victor had to shut down operations just before Christmas. The Victor business was able to resume service by operating out of the Street Food truck outside of High Point Cider located at 7565 Lupine Lane, in Victor. Chiang Mai is selling to-go food only from a revised food truck menu featuring some new special menu items like the Half Roasted Thai Vietnamese Chicken and the Burmese Pork Belly Curry.

VICTOR, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO