Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
ABC News
Tim McGraw dances to Olivia Rodrigo in the car in video shared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't a regular dad, he's a cool dad. The country superstar's wife Faith Hill shared a video to Instagram on Jan. 4 of McGraw busting a move in the backseat of the car while Olivia Rodrigo's song "good 4 u" blasts from the speakers. "This is a rare,...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Hailey Bieber appears to embrace being a 'nepo baby' by wearing a t-shirt with the term emblazoned on it
Hailey Bieber, who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, wore a shirt with the phrase "Nepo baby" printed on it.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Announces Her ‘Call Me Anne’ Posthumous Memoir: ‘She Was Excited to Share’ It
Sharing his mother’s story. Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has revealed plans to release the late actress’ unpublished memoir following her death at age 53. “I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself,” Homer, 20, wrote in a lengthy […]
Willie Aames Says 'I'm Gutted' After Eight Is Enough Costar Adam Rich's Death: 'My Only Little Brother'
Betty Buckley also shared her grief on Instagram after the Eight Is Enough child star Adam Rich died on Sunday at the age of 54 Eight Is Enough's Willie Aames is grieving the loss of his longtime friend Adam Rich. After news of Rich's death broke on Sunday, Aames shared his love for his former costar on Facebook. "This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing," he wrote. "I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong...
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Popculture
Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer
Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
ETOnline.com
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday From Hospital Bed, Thanks Fans for the 'Birthday Love'
Jeremy Renner's feeling the love on his 52nd birthday. The Academy Award-nominated actor on Saturday took to Instagram and reposted on his Story a video of a group of kids from an urban academy in Chicago singing to 50 Cent's "In Da Club." The kids from The Base, an organization Renner's been involved with for years, held signs that spelled out "Jeremy" as they all danced to the hit 2003 track.
Popculture
Mila Kunis is Pleasant, Even When a Fan Confuses Her for Megan Fox
Mila Kunis responded hilariously to a fan who mistakenly thought she was Megan Fox. A fan asked Kunis to sign the Transformers actress' poster after leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in New York City in a now-viral clip from September. "I love her! That's Megan Fox," Kunis tells an excited fan. "She's fantastic, and the fact that you thought I was her -- but I love that you thought that I was her." Before exiting Kimmel's NYC studios, where he held a week of shows in the fall, the actress, wearing a face mask, signed posters and photos and posed for selfies. Kunis signed most posters and pictures fans put in front of her, but she declined to sign a swimsuit picture. It wasn't the first time Kunis had been mistaken for a celebrity. Sarah Hyland was mistaken for Kunis on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in September 2021. Hyland discussed the incident on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Enjoy 'Magical' Baby Shower with Family and Friends: Photos
A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the actress "can't wait" to be a mom Kaley Cuoco is inching closer to meeting her baby girl. A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pregnant actress couldn't be more excited about welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40. "Kaley has been dreaming about becoming a mom. She can't wait for her baby girl to arrive. She is super excited," says the insider. "She is very happy with Tommy. He is a terrific guy." Cuoco, 37, announced that she and Pelphrey are...
Popculture
Actress Mauled by Seal While Swimming
Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in a seal attack. Taylor, who portrays Cassia in the HBO Max series, jokingly compared the incident to a scene from Jaws, but with a seal, as she opened up about being attacked by a seal while swimming in the ocean off Clifton Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
hypebeast.com
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' to Return for Season 2
While previous rumors hinted that the show might be heading to Amazon’s Prime Video due to streaming rights issues, the successful Tim Burton-directed series Wednesday has officially been renewed by Netflix for a second season. The show saw American actress Jenna Ortega star as the daughter in The Addams...
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin review – life lessons from the bearded beat master
The co-founder of Def Jam Records and the man behind countless hits, from the Beastie Boys and Jay-Z to Neil Young, offers artistic wisdom that is both gnomic and pertinent. If Rick Rubin were to write a memoir, it would be quite a tale. The American super-producer co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam from his college dormitory in the 1980s and produced early records for LL Cool J (the credit ran: “Reduced by Rick Rubin”) and the Beastie Boys.
Popculture
'Fatal Attraction' Paramount+ Show Gets Release Date
Paramount+ announced a release date for the upcoming Fatal Attraction series based on the classic 1987 movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. This new series features The Affair's Joshua Jackson in the role Douglas originated, while Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan fills Close's part. Fatal Attraction will debut on the streaming service on April 30.
