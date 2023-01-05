Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
HUNTSVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Huntsville man was arrested on a DWI charge Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:00, Cpl. Jose Perez initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for Failing to Yield to Emergency Vehicle as well as Defective Equipment. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Brian Keith Bauman, 66 of Huntsville, and could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Cpl. Perez had Bauman perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Bauman was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:10, Sgt. Jonathan Phipps initiated a traffic stop in the 2200 block of South Chappell Hill on a vehicle for failure to signal turn. Sgt. Phipps made contact with the driver, Rachel Lynn Williams, 37 of Brenham, and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and Sgt. Phipps located marijuana, MDMA tablets, and a .22 caliber pistol. Williams was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
ROBBERY SUSPECT GETS PRISON TERM
A convicted robbery suspect became the first person to be sentenced in Grimes County District Court this year. 33-year-old Ron Burchfield received a 15-year prison term for an Aggravated Robbery charge that occurred back on May 22, 2021. Burchfield and a female companion arrived at the residence at 4am that...
kwhi.com
FORMER BRYAN SOFTBALL COACH INDICTED
A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted a former Bryan High School softball coach after he was caught allegedly dipping his hand in the cookie jar. 44-year-old Enrique Luna was charged with theft of property between $2,500 to $30,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 to $30,000. Luna was employed...
kwhi.com
THREE TRANSPORTED AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NORTH OF CALDWELL
Three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning between Caldwell and Milano. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports the accident took place around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 36. According to Sgt. Ruiz, a Mercury passenger car was attempting to pass a Mazda passenger car in...
kwhi.com
TATE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS BRENHAM MAYOR
Brenham Mayor Milton Tate will not run for re-election after nearly 20 years of leadership. Tate provided a statement this (Monday) morning to KWHI formally announcing his decision to not seek another term. Tate has served as mayor since September 2003 after winning a special election following the death of former mayor Walter Schwartz.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS HOLDING WORKSHOP MEETING ON TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners have numerous workshop items on their agenda for this Tuesday’s meeting. Workshop agenda items include office space assignments, 2023 committee appointments, the 2023 reporting cycle, ARPA Projects, and they will receive an update on EMS Station #6, which is going to be located out at Lake Somerville.
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS MAIFEST SERENADE
The 133rd Brenham Maifest Serenade will be this week’s topic of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Maifest Association President Catherine Kenjura will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about Sunday’s ceremony announcing 2023’s Maifest royalty. The Serenade will start at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Dr. Bobbie M. Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA PARTICIPATING IN COMMUNITY CHALLENGE
The City of Navasota is joining over 20,000 Texans across 300 communities throughout the Lone Star State to compete in the “It’s Time Texas” Community Challenge. The eight-week, statewide health competition serves as a fun, free way for residents to demonstrate their commitment to health, while at the same time going head-to-head against each other.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HOLDS WORKSHOP MEETING
The Brenham School Board held a workshop session at noon Monday to hear updates on various school projects. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Director of Facilities and Maintenance Paul Aschenbeck, explained the various projects to the trustees. They said there is no money budgeted for these projects and they are tired of using the maintenance fund money for what really should be a capitol expense. Dr. Chaplin explained that most of the money has been used for staff funding, to get the teacher’s pay up, instead of maintenance. He said with the State Legislature in session this spring, he hoped that they would allocate some money for school districts without so many restrictions, so that local school boards can use it where they see fit. Bonds for the School District failed twice last year with local voters.
kwhi.com
BURTON CITY COUNCIL HOLDING FIRST MEETING OF 2023
The Burton City Council is getting ready to hold their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday evening. Among the agenda items, the Council will be going out for bids on the city of Burton’s trash collection. They are also schedule to approve budget amendments for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023...
kwhi.com
PET OF THE WEEK: PUPPIES
Four puppies are this week’s Pets of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. The puppies are Dasher, Prancer, Cupid and Vixen, all neutered shepherd – husky mix males around 5-6 months old. Brenham Animal Services says the pups were brought to the shelter after being found...
kwhi.com
BLINN BUCCANEER MEN UPSET #15 KILGORE 90-73
With the defensive focus directed his way in the second half, Elijah Elliott transitioned from scorer to ball distributor. The sophomore guard shifted seamlessly into the role and promptly helped the Blinn College men's basketball team secure a 90-73 victory over No. 15 Kilgore College on Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.
kwhi.com
BLINN BUCCANEER WOMEN BEAT SOUTH PLAINS 64-57
The fifth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team found itself down 9-0 quickly against South Plains College on Saturday and needed an answer quickly. Once sophomore guard Makayla Patterson provided a response with a 3-pointer, the Buccaneers continued to answer back and eventually passed their first test of 2023 with a 64-57 victory over the Texans at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE SOFTBALL HONORS 2005 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AT FUNDRAISER
The Brenham Cubettes Softball Team held their 5th Annual Ribeye Dinner and Auction this past Saturday night at the Washington County Expo Center. Hundreds gathered for the team’s annual fundraiser. 35 corporate tables were sold for the event, and 95 businesses and individuals donated to the event. They also...
kwhi.com
MIKE SUPER TO BRING MAGIC, ILLUSION TO BLINN O’DONNELL CENTER FEB. 2
The only magician in history to win a live magic competition on U.S. primetime network television will bring his unique brand of illusion to the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Thursday, Feb. 2. Mike Super has pioneered a new form of magic with...
Comments / 0