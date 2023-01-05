The Brenham School Board held a workshop session at noon Monday to hear updates on various school projects. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Director of Facilities and Maintenance Paul Aschenbeck, explained the various projects to the trustees. They said there is no money budgeted for these projects and they are tired of using the maintenance fund money for what really should be a capitol expense. Dr. Chaplin explained that most of the money has been used for staff funding, to get the teacher’s pay up, instead of maintenance. He said with the State Legislature in session this spring, he hoped that they would allocate some money for school districts without so many restrictions, so that local school boards can use it where they see fit. Bonds for the School District failed twice last year with local voters.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO