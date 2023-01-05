ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph now listed as questionable for Warriors-Suns showdown

Steph Curry and the Warriors were hopeful he would make his return to the lineup against the Spurs on Friday in San Antonio, but that timeline might have been pushed up by a few days. Curry officially is listed on the injury report as questionable for the final game of...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

How defensive mistake shows why Warriors like PBJ so much

SAN FRANCISCO -- Early in the second quarter of the Warriors' eventual 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Chase Center, rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. guarded Magic forward Franz Wagner at the top of the 3-point line. In an instant, Wagner went by Baldwin, took two right-handed dribbles and finished an easy finger roll for two points to give Orlando a 32-31 lead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers

There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports

49ers' home, road opponents for 2023 season officially set

It's never too early to start looking toward next season. The 49ers will play eight home games and nine contests away from Levi's Stadium during the 2023 NFL season, just as they did in 2021 -- the first year of the league's 17-game schedule. Since the 49ers clinched the NFC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle lives up to grandmother's expectations in 49ers' win

SANTA CLARA — In the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, George Kittle had luck on his side in his two-touchdown performance. The All-Pro’s 100-year-old grandmother, Lugene, nicknamed “Lucky,” was in attendance for the club’s regular-season finale. Unable to travel from Iowa often, it was the first NFL game Lucky has been able to attend.
IOWA STATE
NBC Sports

Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs

The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale

J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...

