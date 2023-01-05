Read full article on original website
KIMT
Oelwein man gets 30 year federal prison sentence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man accused of selling meth out of his home, conspiring to have a government witness assaulted, and sexually abusing multiple women gets three decades in federal prison. A federal jury found Justin Michael Buehler, 39 from Oelwein, guilty in June 2022 of...
kwayradio.com
Drug & Gun Arrests
Two early Friday morning searches result in arrests in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Chistopher Lake was arrested on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that damaged a home back on June 28th. Lake was already awaiting trial for leading police on a chase that ended when he hit a light pole. Police found a gun in his waistband on that occasion. He also was awaiting trial after a search of his home in 2021 found marijuana and a gun. Another search carried out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Quatez Hill-Watson. That search found an AR-15 that was stolen out of Cedar Falls, as well as another firearm and marijuana. Hill-Watson was charged with fourth degree Theft and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.
KIMT
North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
KIMT
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
kchanews.com
Charles City Woman Arrested for Stealing From Her Employer
A Charles City woman has been arrested for stealing over $10,000 from her employer. Charles City Police took 53-year-old Jacqueline Miller into custody Thursday on a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, after she was accused of taking almost $13,000 from the Subway restaurant in Charles City. According...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Report of Attempted Child Abduction at Independence Walmart Investigated by Police
Independence Police have investigated a report of an attempted child abduction at Walmart in Independence. The report came into police last week on Thursday, December 29th. The allegation was that around 11:15 am that day, an older man had walked past a child in a shopping cart and placed his hand on or around her arm.
kwayradio.com
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
KCRG.com
Two facing second drug-related arrest in three months, also charged with child endangerment
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Maynard were arrested and charged after law enforcement executed a second drug-related search warrant at their home in the span of three months. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
iheart.com
Waterloo Police Make Arrest in New Year's Eve Shooting
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo Police say a man is in custody after a shooting at a strip club on New Year's Eve. Police say 26 year-old Oshea Wright was identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting at Flirts Gentlemen's Club resulted in two victims being hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say they recovered shell casings and a gun at the scene of the shooting.
Popular Cookie Franchise To Open Cedar Falls Location
Last year, we saw a popular cookie shop open its very first location in the Cedar Valley. It looks like the company will be expanding to Cedar Falls as well. In mid November of 2022, Crumbl Cookies opened a storefront in Waterloo. Located at 1503 Flammang Drive, the same team behind this Waterloo storefront have plans to open yet another spot in the Cedar Valley.
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
New Cedar Falls Taco Restaurant Opens For Business
A new year means more new restaurants and businesses opening up!. We like to keep you up to date with all of the restaurants in the area and in 2023 we will continue to do that! The new year started with a bang for one new addition to the Downtown Cedar Falls dining scene.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
KCRG.com
Northern Iowa defeats Southern Illinois 69-57
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Led by Bowen Born’s 27 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis 69-57 on Saturday. The Panthers improved to 8-8 with the victory and the Salukis fell to 12-5.
Cresco Times
Crestwood wrestling team wins Flanagan Tournament
CRESCO - The Crestwood Boys' Wrestling team captured first place at the Flanagan Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7 with 234.5 total points. Individually, Crestwood had five champions: Mitchell Schmauss (106); Cade Korsmo (138); Cole Butikofer (160); Brock Voyna (182) and Drew Jackson (220). Crestwood statistics will appear in the January...
