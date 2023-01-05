ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Attorney General meets rejection after effort to block Zeigler DNA testing

By Leonora LaPeter Anton
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uA6OG_0k4xCw7900
Inmate William Thomas "Tommy" Zeigler has maintained his innocence and sought DNA testing to prove it for decades. In this image, he sat on Florida's Death Row in Union Correctional Institution in Raiford on June 21, 2018. [ Times (2018) ]

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office to stop DNA testing of evidence in the case of Tommy Zeigler, who has lived on Florida’s death row for more than 46 years.

In December, attorneys for Zeigler shipped more than 100 items to a DNA testing company in California a day after an Orlando circuit judge approved the analysis at Zeigler’s expense. But they faced opposition from Moody’s office, which sought to stop the testing and return the evidence.

On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court refused Moody’s emergency request but did not say why.

“This means that we can proceed expeditiously with the testing,” wrote Zeigler’s longtime attorney, Terry Hadley, in an email. “Conceivably, the AG’s office could continue to pursue the appeal, but the ruling is a clear signal that they are not likely to succeed.”

Zeigler is accused of killing his wife, in-laws and another man at his family’s Winter Garden furniture store on Christmas Eve 1975. The 77-year-old, who was shot in the stomach that night, has always maintained his innocence.

The Times covered his decades-long effort to secure testing in a series and podcast called Blood and Truth.

The evidence includes never-before-tested fingernail clippings, guns and clothes of Zeigler and all the victims. Zeigler’s lawyers say that if he murdered four people, their blood should be on his clothes.

Moody’s lawyers argued in filings that release of the evidence for testing would harm the state, the public and victims — “all of whom are entitled to finality.”

Zeigler’s lawyers first sought early DNA testing in 1994. The testing was granted in 2001, and the results appeared to support Zeigler’s claim of innocence. Forensic tests on four small squares of Zeigler’s plaid trousers and corduroy shirt failed to detect his murdered family members’ blood.

But that was not considered enough.

When Zeigler’s lawyers asked, beginning in 2003, to further analyze Zeigler’s outfit and later to use touch DNA tests, Florida prosecutors and judges refused. They said the testing would not automatically exonerate Zeigler, as required by Florida’s 2001 DNA testing law. They pointed to witnesses, including Zeigler’s handyman, who told jurors that Zeigler tried to shoot him.

Then Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique H. Worrell was elected. Worrell, one of just a couple progressive state attorneys in Florida, signed agreements with Zeigler and another longtime death row inmate, Henry Sireci, to conduct DNA testing months after she took office in 2020.

Judges in both cases approved those agreements with Worrell, allowing the testing.

The attorney general’s appeals stopped the testing for more than two years.

Late Thursday, a spokesperson for the office said that the appeal was still pending and there would be no further comment.

“The court has rejected the last ditch attempt by the attorney general to stop testing,” said one of Zeigler’s New York attorneys, David Michaeli, on Thursday. “So what is the purpose of maintaining an appeal challenging the right to do testing? Testing is going to happen either way. So what exactly are we fighting about?”

Comments / 68

Eve Schindel
4d ago

Any attorney general who is gonna deny or stop dna testing concerning a case where the accused or convicted persons life is on the line should NOT BE attorney general

Reply(3)
72
Jerry Padgett
4d ago

I’m sure there have been people executed who were innocent. People are released all the time when DNA evidence points to someone else. What if this guy has been innocent this entire time?

Reply(3)
34
finzbar
4d ago

run the DNA stop playing games....if he is innocent then killer is still out there ...if not then u have a sealed down conviction

Reply
36
Related
wuft.org

Unsecured guns and unintended deaths: A preventable epidemic?

Editor’s note: This is the first of five articles this week that explore the consequences of unintended shootings in Florida. Click the link here to access Part I. Schools were closed in Clay County because of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 13, 2017, so 15-year-old Adam Van Allen was excited to spend the night at a friend’s house.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Law professor shares thoughts on Andrew Warren case

STATEWIDE — The judge who has been considering the suspension case of Andrew H. Warren since mid-December is taking longer than expected and a law professor explains why that may be. What You Need To Know. Stetson University law professor Lou Virelli talked about the Andrew Warren case. Warren,...
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins

The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.1.23

Byron Donalds saw his stature rise this week during a contentious Speaker vote, while Matt Gaetz failed in blocking Kevin McCarthy's bid. Everyone take a deep breath, we finally have a House Speaker. After a week of collectively trying to figure out what the hell is going on, McCarthy finally...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Eskamani Slams DeSantis' Appointment of Anti-CRT Activist to Florida College

What would normally sound like minor news, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appoints six new members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. However, one name on the list is activist Christopher Rufo, a well-known critic of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Rep. Anna Eskamani (SD-42) slams DeSantis' appointment of...
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy