Washington State

Washington Examiner

Address inflation and protect Social Security, public demands of new Congress: Poll

The people laid out the priorities they want the new Congress to have in 2023 and beyond as the Democrats' hold on the Senate got stronger and the House of Representatives flipped to a Republican majority. Both Democrats and Republicans believe Congress needs to prioritize fixing inflation, reducing crime, and...
Washington Examiner

House GOP moves to pass ban on oil reserve sales to China in first slate of bills

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation designed to ban sales of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China , something that quickly became a Republican priority last Congress after Chinese buyers purchased shares of President Joe Biden's record-breaking emergency drawdown. The Protecting...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
FLORIDA STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left

President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy

Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
Washington Examiner

Classified documents from Biden vice presidency surface at think tank, sparking inquiry: Report

Classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency reportedly surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank and triggered an investigation from the Justice Department. About 10 documents from his vice presidential office were located by Biden's lawyers on Nov. 2, before the midterm elections, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The discovery prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to task the U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, CBS reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

MAGA world notes no 'smoking gun' in Trump tax returns, split on next steps

The release of five years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns has split MAGA world into two camps, with one side suggesting Trump go on a "scorched earth" revenge tour and the other silently "waiting for the other shoe to drop." The returns in question, made public by the...
Washington Examiner

With visit, Biden makes things worse on border

WITH VISIT, BIDEN MAKES THINGS WORSE ON BORDER. Republicans have spent two years demanding that President Joe Biden visit the U.S.-Mexico border. They wanted Biden to face the real-world consequences of his border policy and the burden it has placed on people not only in the border states but around the country. Now, the GOP has gotten its wish; Biden visited the border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. But there is bad news: The president used the occasion of his border visit to make things even worse.
EL PASO, TX

