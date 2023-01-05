Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Address inflation and protect Social Security, public demands of new Congress: Poll
The people laid out the priorities they want the new Congress to have in 2023 and beyond as the Democrats' hold on the Senate got stronger and the House of Representatives flipped to a Republican majority. Both Democrats and Republicans believe Congress needs to prioritize fixing inflation, reducing crime, and...
Washington Examiner
House GOP moves to pass ban on oil reserve sales to China in first slate of bills
The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation designed to ban sales of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China , something that quickly became a Republican priority last Congress after Chinese buyers purchased shares of President Joe Biden's record-breaking emergency drawdown. The Protecting...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Washington Examiner
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans 'congratulate' Biden on first border trip, but send him off with list of demands
EL PASO, Texas — More than a dozen House Republicans praised President Joe Biden for making time ahead of his international trip to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, but sent him off with a long list of expectations. Led by first-term Texas border Rep. Monica De La Cruz, the 14...
Washington Examiner
AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Russia's holding back because of worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British defense ministry said.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Washington Examiner
The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy
Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Salena Zito says voters didn’t send GOP to Congress to be ‘disruptors’
Washington Examiner senior columnist Salena Zito said the GOP’s fight over the speaker of the House should remind members that their “district should dictate how they vote” and that they weren’t sent to Washington to be “disruptors.”. “I think what we first need to think...
Washington Examiner
Classified documents from Biden vice presidency surface at think tank, sparking inquiry: Report
Classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency reportedly surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank and triggered an investigation from the Justice Department. About 10 documents from his vice presidential office were located by Biden's lawyers on Nov. 2, before the midterm elections, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The discovery prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to task the U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, CBS reported.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration admits it killed thousands of jobs by canceling Keystone Pipeline
President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office cost the U.S. economy 59,000 jobs and $9.6 billion in economic growth, according to a study released last month by his own Energy Department. The proposed 875-mile pipeline would have safely transported up to...
Washington Examiner
MAGA world notes no 'smoking gun' in Trump tax returns, split on next steps
The release of five years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns has split MAGA world into two camps, with one side suggesting Trump go on a "scorched earth" revenge tour and the other silently "waiting for the other shoe to drop." The returns in question, made public by the...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kristi Noem begins second term touting South Dakota as 'hope' for conservatives
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the self-proclaimed CEO of the state, began her second term on Saturday, shining a light on her state as one that can bring “hope” to conservatives and the rest of the country. "Our state is thriving because we put forward and put in...
Washington Examiner
With visit, Biden makes things worse on border
WITH VISIT, BIDEN MAKES THINGS WORSE ON BORDER. Republicans have spent two years demanding that President Joe Biden visit the U.S.-Mexico border. They wanted Biden to face the real-world consequences of his border policy and the burden it has placed on people not only in the border states but around the country. Now, the GOP has gotten its wish; Biden visited the border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. But there is bad news: The president used the occasion of his border visit to make things even worse.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court rejects long-shot election challenge to remove Biden and Harris from office
The Supreme Court said Monday it would not hear a 2020 election lawsuit, widely panned as frivolous, which sought to remove President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from office. The lawsuit names former Vice President Mike Pence, Biden, Harris, and hundreds of lawmakers as defendants who allegedly violated...
Comments / 0