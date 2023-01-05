Before too long, a Brightline train will connect Orlando International Airport to other areas within Florida. We’ve covered the train in detail for months — from its original plans for a station in Disney World to the cancelation of those plans and the announcement that a station “near” Disney World is still in the works. We’ve also seen Universal Orlando become more involved in the train situation lately with more action on their part to finance the plans. One core thing about these plans is that the train will stop at Orlando International Airport — and now we’ve got a first look at what the station will look like!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO