San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego County Swears in New Elected Officials

San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond and Nathan Fletcher and four other elected officials -- including Sheriff Kelly Martinez and District Attorney Summer Stephan -- were ceremonially sworn in Monday. Also taking the oath were Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks and Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan McAllister. The roughly hourlong ceremony was held...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Starts Organic Waste Recycling Wednesday. Here's Why Residents Shouldn't Make a Stink

Environmental experts believe organic waste recycling programs will significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases. Starting Wednesday, as required by California, new green bins and kitchen pails will be delivered to San Diego residents. Households in the 92102 and 92113 ZIP codes receive their bins first. “The city will collect...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday

On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects

Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators. Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 202, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Cleanup Begins in Mission Beach After Boardwalk Hit With High Waves

Before San Diegans even start thinking about next week's storm, there is still plenty to cleanup after the one that just swept through. Sunny skies were over Mission Beach on Saturday — one of the hardest-hit areas. The beach was clear and beachgoers navigated around the closed parts of the boardwalk that was covered in seawater just hours before.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Increases Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.553, one day after declining a three-tenths of a cent. The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, but 10.1 cents less than one month ago and 7.5 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Over-the-Counter and Prescription Drug Shortage Likely to Continue in San Diego

The current shortage of over-the-counter medication and prescription medication is ongoing. It includes over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Motrin. The shortage is primarily due to increased demand, which comes after a fall that saw a spike in respiratory illnesses like Influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “Unfortunately, there's no Children's Tylenol available...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed to Death in East Village Homeless Encampment: SDPD

A 41-year-old man was killed in a fight after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a homeless encampment located at 100 17th Street. There, the suspect, who was later identified as 57-year-old Paul Bellow, entered a woman's tent then struck her and held a knife to her throat, according to authorities. Bellow was then involved in a fight with the victim and allegedly stabbed him to death.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office

A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

