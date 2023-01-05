Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Swears in New Elected Officials
San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond and Nathan Fletcher and four other elected officials -- including Sheriff Kelly Martinez and District Attorney Summer Stephan -- were ceremonially sworn in Monday. Also taking the oath were Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks and Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan McAllister. The roughly hourlong ceremony was held...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Starts Organic Waste Recycling Wednesday. Here's Why Residents Shouldn't Make a Stink
Environmental experts believe organic waste recycling programs will significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases. Starting Wednesday, as required by California, new green bins and kitchen pails will be delivered to San Diego residents. Households in the 92102 and 92113 ZIP codes receive their bins first. “The city will collect...
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County
This comes after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area less than two weeks ago on Dec. 31.
NBC San Diego
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday
On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
Hundreds of homeless displaced after San Diego River flooding, GoFundMe started to help replace items
A homeless advocate has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help unhoused individuals that lost their belongings from the rising river levels.
Ex-Candidate for Mayor of Encinitas May Face Charges After Christmas Day Arrest
Jeff Morris, an also-ran candidate for mayor of Encinitas last November, spent part of his Christmas Day in jail. According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, Morris, 56, was arrested by San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies from the Encinitas substation on probable cause for acts of violence and illegal restraint.
NBC San Diego
Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects
Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators. Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 202, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.
NBC San Diego
Cleanup Begins in Mission Beach After Boardwalk Hit With High Waves
Before San Diegans even start thinking about next week's storm, there is still plenty to cleanup after the one that just swept through. Sunny skies were over Mission Beach on Saturday — one of the hardest-hit areas. The beach was clear and beachgoers navigated around the closed parts of the boardwalk that was covered in seawater just hours before.
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
NBC San Diego
Average San Diego County Gas Price Increases Slightly
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.553, one day after declining a three-tenths of a cent. The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, but 10.1 cents less than one month ago and 7.5 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
NBC San Diego
Over-the-Counter and Prescription Drug Shortage Likely to Continue in San Diego
The current shortage of over-the-counter medication and prescription medication is ongoing. It includes over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Motrin. The shortage is primarily due to increased demand, which comes after a fall that saw a spike in respiratory illnesses like Influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “Unfortunately, there's no Children's Tylenol available...
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed to Death in East Village Homeless Encampment: SDPD
A 41-year-old man was killed in a fight after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a homeless encampment located at 100 17th Street. There, the suspect, who was later identified as 57-year-old Paul Bellow, entered a woman's tent then struck her and held a knife to her throat, according to authorities. Bellow was then involved in a fight with the victim and allegedly stabbed him to death.
KPBS
San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office
A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
