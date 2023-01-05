Read full article on original website
KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation puts on heritage day at headquarters
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -From beading, weaving, and stickball, all traditional items of the Choctaw people could be found at heritage day, held Monday at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Headquarters in Durant. Sandy Vigil, Director of Education at the Choctaw Cultural Center said, “it’s an opportunity to reconnect.”...
Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well." Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady." "When...
KXII.com
Ardmore family searching for pet macaw
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird. Last Sunday a red Camelot Macaw went missing after a hawk attack in Ardmore. Her owners said she was attacked and chased off eastward from North Kings Road, and they haven’t seen her since. They said...
Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights
Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Students Hospitalized After Pickup Crashes Into Farmersville ISD School Bus: DPS
Nearly a dozen children were hospitalized Wednesday in Collin County after a pickup truck crashed into the back of a Farmersville ISD school bus, state troopers say. Texas DPS spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford said it happened at about 4:24 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 2194 at County Road 1661. A Farmersville...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Donkey Rescue Needs Adoptions
The Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina had a busy end-of-year season, taking in 65 donkeys and mules last month alone. With 30 acres, the Celina property holds over 90 animals now. Founder of Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue, Karla Vargas, told NBC that she feels like donkeys are...
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
KLTV
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
KXII.com
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
KXII.com
Bryan County man in jail for threatening law enforcement; police say
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill officers, then said he had a bomb in his house. In a Facebook post, the Bokchito Police Department said they received a call about a disturbance in the 200 block of West Norman St.
KXII.com
Lone Grove Softball trio signs to play at next level
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lady Longhorns softball program is sending three seniors to the next level after a massive signing day. These three have played in three state title games, while winning back-to-back championships over the past two seasons to prepare them for their collegiate careers. Jordan Ramsay...
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas
An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
KXII.com
Marshall County deputy hit by suspect attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after hitting a deputy vehicle with his own vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Daniel Everett, and while setting up a roadblock, Everett rammed into the deputies vehicle, causing injury to the deputy, and fled the scene.
fox4news.com
Neighbor recalls 'heartbreaking' scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death
MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney father is facing a capital murder charge after his son was found dead with multiple stab wounds. It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road. McKinney Police Department investigators are working to find out why a father reportedly stabbed his...
