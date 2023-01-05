Read full article on original website
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices
BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Officials searching for missing man in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent...
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oak Crest Drive, just off Greenwell Springs Road. Eric Ricks, 38, was shot multiple times and died at the...
Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
Blood drive for Brusly crash survivor hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Louisiana neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Dog saved when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch had to be put down Sunday afternoon
ASCENSION PARISH - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when he was found in a ditch quickly flooding with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm. Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog off Highway 929 near Aikens Road in Ascension Parish with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
January recognized as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Cancer is now the leading cause of death in firefighters. That's why January is designated as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, which advocates for a push to reverse that trend and save firefighters' lives. More than 60% of firefighters that are on the firefighters' memorial have passed away because of cancer....
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
This Chinese restaurant says it will close its doors next week
A Chinese restaurant on the west side of Lafayette will close its doors next week. The owners of Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 137, announced on Facebook that they will close Wednesday after the business was sold. Lotus Garden offers Chinese cuisine along with Vietnamese pho and sushi,...
Lafourche sheriff: One dead after "possible shooting"
According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, detectives were called to Market Street in Raceland sometime before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
LSU star gymnast asks fans to 'be respectful' after wild Utah scene
BATON ROUGE - The nation's most recognizable college gymnast is asking fans to take things down a notch and to "be respectful" to others after an overzealous crowd turned out for the season's first competition in Utah. LSU's Olivia Dunne took to social media, hoping to prevent a repeat of...
Mississippi bridge collapses while semi crosses, cutting off access to homes
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – County and state officials are working to evacuate 25 people after a bridge collapse cut off access to their homes in Wilkinson County, Miss. The county’s emergency management agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 when a semi truck driving across the bridge on Jackson Point […]
