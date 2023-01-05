ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Aeropostale

Shop men's and women's casual clothes at Galleria at Roseville's Aeropostale in Roseville, CA.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Sushi Kuma

Sushi Kuma serves fresh and high-quality sushi.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio's proudly serves delicious, coastal-inspired tacos, burritos, & bowls, featuring grilled seafood and more. Enjoy lighter, fresher Mexican food near you.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Pastry Nouveau opening in Roseville in early 2023

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new pastry shop is opening soon in Roseville, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez. The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to Perrigo-Jimenez. "Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What to do if your trash isn’t picked up in Sacramento

(KTXL) — Trash is collected weekly in Sacramento, but there may be times when it isn’t picked up or you forgot to leave it outside your home on the curb.  When the trash isn’t collected, there are ways you can request a pickup.  To report a missed trash collection, you can call 311 or 916-875-4311, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

The Trap to have new owners

One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm

STOCKTON, Calif. — Extreme winds and rain have canceled class for students in the Stockton Unified School District. In a news release, the Stockton Unified School District said extreme weather conditions are canceling school on Monday, Jan. 9. "We are in direct communication with state and local emergency officials....
STOCKTON, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville Wells Fargo robbed

Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills

Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

