Ohio State

DeWine signs executive order banning Tiktok on government devices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TikTok has become an incredibly useful platform for a lot of people, sharing information, ideas, and even a way to promote their businesses or trade, however, government officials have some cause for concern when it comes to cyber security. 20 states have banned the use of...
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order

Dan Smith explains.
Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
