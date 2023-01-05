Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
DeWine signs executive order banning Tiktok on government devices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TikTok has become an incredibly useful platform for a lot of people, sharing information, ideas, and even a way to promote their businesses or trade, however, government officials have some cause for concern when it comes to cyber security. 20 states have banned the use of...
13abc.com
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
13abc.com
Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
13abc.com
Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Bash on the Bay 6, scheduled for August 23 and 24, will mix things up a bit as rapper Pitbull will headline the Wednesday night show, with Luke Bryan taking top billing Thursday. Two-day music festival to feature headliners Pitbull and Luke Bryan,. Elle King will...
Comments / 0