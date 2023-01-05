ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

20 Items Every MN, IA, and IL Mom Needs When Their Kids Get Sick

Nothing like waking up at 2:12 am to the sound of someone throwing up in the bathroom. Welcome to my life. I should say, "Welcome to every mom's life" because it seems like moms are always the ones who have a child about ready to hurl on them at the side of the bed. Sorry if you are eating right now...you may want to put your food down for a sec.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Replica Airsoft Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester man who officers said pointed a replica airsoft gun at them over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex near Mayo High School in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Southeast after neighbors reported overhearing a domestic argument and a man telling a woman in one of the apartments that he would kill her. Police arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, knocked at the door and identified themselves but were not let into the apartment, Moilanen said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Dakota Electric Names New CEO

The Dakota Electric Association's Board of Directors named Ryan Hentges as the next president and CEO of the member-owned electric distribution cooperative based in Farmington. Current President and CEO Greg Miller will retire in early April and has led the cooperative since 2001. The board of directors conducted a rigorous...
FARMINGTON, MN
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
[Listen] Tom Hoverstad SROC December Weather COLD

Tom Hoverstad Scientist at the Southern Research and Outreach Center at Waseca keeps track of the weather at the official weather station. When I call Tom to talk about our December 2022 weather all I could think about is the cold weather and blizzard going into Christmas. I could not even remember what the weather was like early in December!
WASECA, MN
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
ROCHESTER, MN
MN Supreme Court Won’t Hear Owatonna Man’s Appeal in Murder Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
OWATONNA, MN
Raptor Center Releases Six Bald Eagles Recovered From Poisoning

HASTINGS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center has released six bald eagles following their successful recovery from suspected poisoning. On Friday, after about a month at the center, six of the ten eagles were found to be fully recovered. They were released back into the wild at the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
HASTINGS, MN
