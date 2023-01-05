FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.

MAHNOMEN, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO