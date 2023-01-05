Read full article on original website
Police: Body found near Red River High School in Grand Forks, no foul play suspected
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A man was found dead near Red River High School in Grand Forks Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and found the man’s body on private property southeast of the school. He has been identified as 63-year-old William McGee of Grand Forks. An initial investigation showed no signs of foul play or danger to the public.
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Grand Forks school. The Grand Forks Police Department says it was called to the Red River High School just after 9:30 a.m. on a report of a dead body in the parking lot. They found...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered near Red River High School. Officers were called out the the southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
