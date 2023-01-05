ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Marcus Smart Injury: Latest Updates on Celtics Guard's Knee

Latest update on Celtics guard Marcus Smart's knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics were forced to finish Saturday night's road game against the San Antonio Spurs without their starting point guard Marcus Smart. Smart appeared to bump knees with Spurs forward Zach Collins in the...
NECN

Robert Williams Again Proves Why He's an Energy-Shifter for Celtics

Forsberg: Robert Williams is leading another Celtics energy shift originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Call it a rookie mistake, but poor Malaki Branham probably should have known better. The Spurs' 19-year-old forward caught the ball with what he thought was enough space to launch a first-half 3-pointer during Boston's...
NECN

Forsberg: Smart's Expected Absence Raises Two Pressing Questions

Forsberg: Smart's expected absence raises two pressing questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If Marcus Smart isn’t able to suit up for Monday’s visit from the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics might be forced to address two pressing questions with the lineup decisions they make in Smart’s absence.
