Phenix City, AL

As extension expires and needed environmental upgrades not done, Phenix City carbon black plant halts production

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A Phenix City carbon black plant that has been under intense environmental scrutiny for years has ceased operations.

Continental Carbon Company was under a federal court order to halt production on Dec. 31 if millions of dollars in upgrades were not performed.

This plant has been in operation making carbon black – a substance used primarily in vehicle tires – since 1969.

Not anymore.

Here’s what we know …

At midnight Saturday, as people were celebrating the new year, production at this facility stopped. The Chinese-based owners did not make about $100 million dollars in improvements to reduce air pollution.

Plant manager Greg Johnstone spoke to WRBL this morning but would not go on camera.

He says production has ceased.

The plant is currently being mothballed.

And the carbon black that was produced before the deadline is now being shipped out.

Johnstone referred all other questions to company president Dennis Hetu in Texas. WRBL has reached out but has not received a response.

Continental Carbon lost its operating permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management at the end of December.

The company has operated for the last seven years under extensions to an agreement with ADEM, the federal Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Justice Department.

The expectation was the company would upgrade the emissions equipment. It never happened.

Here’s what the ADEM Air Quality Chief told WRBL when asked if the plant has halted operations.

“ADEM has not done that with eyeballs as this point, but again every expectation is that happened,” Ronald W. Gore said.

About 120 people worked at this plant. It has been a significant employer in Russell County.

As the plant was being mothballed, a number of employees were inside Thursday.

