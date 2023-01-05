Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Some snow this week, big storms & cold stay away for now
Isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible late tonight. While precipitation won’t be heavy, it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to make roadways quite slick. Scattered mixed precipitation remains possible Tuesday. We could see snow accumulations of 1-3″ east of a line from Big Bay to Iron River by Tuesday’s end, though most of Upper Michigan will pick up an inch or less. Lighter snow is expected Wednesday (with rain showers mixing in near the Lake Michigan shoreline), before lake-effect snow chances pick up to end the week. Higher elevations of Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could see another 1-3″ for Thursday and Thursday night.
WLUC
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
WLUC
Gas price averages continue to increase statewide
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan gas price averages have risen 13 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now an average of $3.32 per gallon across the state. The national average is slightly lower at $3.28 per gallon. “Michigan motorists continue to see higher pump prices are we move further into the new year,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase.”
WLUC
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?. There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws. That’s why...
WLUC
Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year. The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula. “On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a...
Comments / 0