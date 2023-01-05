ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLUC

Some snow this week, big storms & cold stay away for now

Isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible late tonight. While precipitation won’t be heavy, it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to make roadways quite slick. Scattered mixed precipitation remains possible Tuesday. We could see snow accumulations of 1-3″ east of a line from Big Bay to Iron River by Tuesday’s end, though most of Upper Michigan will pick up an inch or less. Lighter snow is expected Wednesday (with rain showers mixing in near the Lake Michigan shoreline), before lake-effect snow chances pick up to end the week. Higher elevations of Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could see another 1-3″ for Thursday and Thursday night.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gas price averages continue to increase statewide

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan gas price averages have risen 13 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now an average of $3.32 per gallon across the state. The national average is slightly lower at $3.28 per gallon. “Michigan motorists continue to see higher pump prices are we move further into the new year,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?. There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws. That’s why...
MICHIGAN STATE
Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year. The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula. “On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a...
MARQUETTE, MI

