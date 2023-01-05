SEATTLE — First, the Seahawks have a playoff game to worry about, but the team also has officially secured a top-five draft pick thanks to its former franchise quarterback. Seattle will have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after the Denver Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record after making a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson with the Seahawks in March. The pick could have been as high as No. 3 overall, but the Broncos decided to close out their miserable campaign with a surprise victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO