Plans for 2023 Trenton High School Alumni weekend continue
Preparations for the 2023 Trenton High School Alumni weekend continue to be made and all classes are reminded to submit any changes in classmates’ addresses or name changes before the annual mailing meeting next month. February 5th is the annual mailing meeting where over 6,000 letters will be sent...
Awards presentation set for Saturday at VFW meeting
Awards will be presented Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting to be held in Chillicothe. The district meeting begins at 10 am at VFW Post Number 858. At 11 am, winners will be recognized for Patriot Pen essays, Voice of Democracy essays, and teachers.
Phone installation in Trenton schools to cause disruption, but you can contact the school or students using this information
Mid-States Services will be installing a new phone system in the Trenton R-9 schools Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. This will cause some phone disruption at the buildings. For individuals who call a school and cannot get through, they may call the District Office at 660-359-3994. If a message needs...
North Central Missouri College to host Greenhand Motivational Conference
The annual Greenhand Motivational Conference for Area 2 FFA Chapters will be hosted by North Central Missouri College in Trenton on Wednesday, January 11th. The Conference is co-sponsored by NCMC and MFA Incorporated. Thirty area high schools are expected to bring approximately 400 agriculture students to meet state FFA officers...
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual banquet
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet later this month. The meal, awards, and entertainment will be at the Chillicothe Country Club January 26th. A social time will start at 6 o’clock that evening. Dinner and awards will begin at 7 o’clock. Awards to be...
Livingston County Health Center reports on flu and COVID-19 cases
The Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe has released information on the number of reported influenza, COVID-19, and RSV cases in Livingston County. The number of flu cases has decreased in the last few weeks. Nineteen cases were reported last week. There were 54 reported the previous week and 42 the week before that.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
Five Points Alive to host Valentines Day dinner
The date and menu have been announced for the Five Points Alive group that will sponsor a Valentine’s Day dinner. The fundraising meal and entertainment are scheduled for Saturday, February 11th at “The Space” on Main Street in downtown Trenton. Doors open at 6 pm and feature music by Amy Guthrie. The dinner is served at 6:30.
Obituary & Services: (Infant) Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson
Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson, the infant son of Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ramsey was born on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Survivors include his parents, Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson of the home; maternal...
Obituary: Robert “Bob” David Borders
Robert “Bob” Borders, a 65-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 6:11 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home in Trenton. He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Robert David Borders was born July 10, 1957, in Festus, MO...
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
Woman from Humphreys seriously injured in crash on Highway 6
A resident of Humphreys was hurt when a car overturned off Highway 6 west of Humphreys. The driver, 42-year-old Lisa Ardnt, was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with serious injuries. The accident happened early Saturday night nearly two miles west of Humphreys as the westbound...
16-year-old boy injured in Saturday night crash
A teenager from the Amity community was hurt Saturday night. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened four miles north of Fairport on Route A at Berlin Road. The northbound car went off the right side of Route A, hit a fence, and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.
