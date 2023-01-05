A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.

HAMILTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO