westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police report recent arrests
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the subject reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary and criminal damage at cemetery
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residential burglary at a Junction City home late Sunday morning. Entry is believed to have been made to the home through a window. A padlocked bedroom door was then busted off the hinges and the door frame broken. Three laptop computers and two lock boxes are reported missing. The case has been turned over to Junction City Police for further investigation.
Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
KFVS12
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes.
wjpf.com
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 8th, 2023
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Saturday. 18-year-old Jayden Acres of McKee Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for alleged domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. 23-year-old Kylee Pitts of Circle Drive in Salem was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
KFVS12
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops. Juvenile accused of assaulting officer at McCracken Co. juvenile detention center. A juvenile is accused of assaulting an officer at the regional juvenile detention center.
WTVW
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire.
wrul.com
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana.
kbsi23.com
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
14news.com
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug task force served a search warrant related to a chase earlier this week at the 1900 block of West Michigan Street.
Effingham Radio
Brownstown Man Charged With 3 Felony Counts
A Brownstown man has been charged with 3 Felony Counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a burglary and theft at a Brownstown business. 35 year old Tyler J. Roe has been charged in Fayette County Court with Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property. Information in the burglary charge says that on or about July 31st of 2022 Roe is alleged to have committed the offense of burglary at The Cabin at 109 South 1st Street in Brownstown. The Burglary charge is a Class 2 Felony. The Theft charge says that Roe is alleged to have taken over $500 from The Cabin. The Theft charge is a Class 3 Felony. And, in the Criminal Damage to Property Charge it is alleged Roe caused over $500 in damage to The Cabin. The Criminal Damage to Property is a Class 4 Felony. Roe’s next court date was not available.
wish989.com
Wednesday Morning Chase in Carbondale Ends with Gun Charges for Chicago Man
CARBONDALE (WQRL/WISH/WMCL) – A Chicago man is facing charges after being involved in a vehicle and foot chase Wednesday morning in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the 300 block of East Walnut Street in reference to a report of a man with a gun around 10:50 a.m.
wjpf.com
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Comments / 2