James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
M3GAN Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About 2023’s First Horror Movie
M3GAN opens in theaters this weekend, here’s what critics have to say about this year’s first horror movie.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Kate Winslet Once Said: ‘You Have To Pay Me A Lot Of Money To Work With Jim Again.’ Decades Later, She Talks Reuniting For Avatar Sequels
Kate Winslet once indicated she might never work with James Cameron again, but things are different now.
thesource.com
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch
Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
Tom Hardy’s Wife Charlotte Riley Admits She Was ‘Unnerved’ When He ‘Switched’ Into Character for ‘Bronson’
Tom Hardy was so incredibly convincing as Charles Bronson that it ‘unnerved’ his wife Charlotte Riley.
I'm Can't Stop Watching This Clip Of Adam Sandler Refusing To Say Brendan Fraser's Name Right Despite Him Correcting The Pronunciation
Adam Sandler is messing with his Airheads co-star and I love it.
