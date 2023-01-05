ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Looper

Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN

Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
People

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot

The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
