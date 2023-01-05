ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Brooklyn family calls for help to find woman missing since December

A Brooklyn family is in dire need of help to find a woman who has been missing for just over two weeks. The family says that 46-year-old Samantha Primus has been missing for 17 days and that she suffers from mental disabilities. Her sister, Juliana Primus, has been scouring Brooklyn in search of her deaf, autistic and nonverbal sister.
BROOKLYN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Search continues for 2 missing Hudson Valley women

A Hudson Valley nonprofit is continuing to search for two missing local people this National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Retired private investigator Domingo Ramos runs Hope Alive 845, a search group that helps families and police find missing people. Volunteers met in Middletown Monday to share flyers asking for information...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

