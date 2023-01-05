Read full article on original website
It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
