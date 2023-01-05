Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Magic of Miami: A Fascinating Look at the History of the Sun and Fun CapitalDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Durant’s Injury Is a Good Test for the Nets
The hottest team in the NBA will now have to survive without its best player. Kevin Durant will reportedly miss at least two weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee after a collision with Jimmy Butler on Sunday. KD has been fantastic so far this season, averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the red-hot Nets, who are 17–2 since Nov. 27. Unfortunately, injuries are becoming somewhat of the norm for Durant. He played in only 35 games two seasons ago and 55 games last season. He missed six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee last year, and Brooklyn went 8–19 without him in the lineup.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jayson Tatum has Chance to do Something Never Done Before in Celtics History
Jayson Tatum is having a season for the ages. The Boston Celtics star forward has taken a major leap forward this season to the point where it's extremely possible that he could earn the NBA's Most Valuable Player award at the end of the regular season. Tatum has shined for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Balanced & Motivated: Playoff Power Rankings
The Buffalo Bills are one of 14 NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, Arizona. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Bills have a date with the Miami Dolphins,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday
The Vikings will host the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, the NFL announced. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised on FOX. Here's the full schedule for wild card weekend (all times central):. Saturday, January...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Does Buffalo Play?
With all regular-season standings finalized as of Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills now know who their opponents will be for the 2023 season. Of course, the team is focused on the AFC Wild Card round, as the Bills will be hosting the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. But it's always fun to look ahead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Texans Job Actually Looks Desirable to Potential Coaches, If You Can Stomach Why It’s Open
When a coach gets fired from what appears to be an absolute circus of a job, most people will ask: Who on Earth would sign up for that next?. In certain cases, the inclination is correct. In Denver, for example, would you gamble the most important moment of your career on fixing Russell Wilson? In Indianapolis, would you ever feel truly comfortable, given what the owner did to Frank Reich this year?
