2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near  North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
DINUBA, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire

January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno

January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stop Results in Juveniles Arrested for Privately Manufactured Firearms and Other Charges

January 8, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports just before midnight on Saturday, Southwest patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. Upon contact, the driver and passenger were found to be juveniles out past curfew. During the traffic investigation, officers located two privately manufactured firearms. The...

