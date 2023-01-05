Read full article on original website
Man and woman shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after two people were shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno early Monday morning. Police say around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a house on Iowa Avenue near Rowell Avenue for reports of two people who were shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in […]
2 people shot while asleep in Central Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot while asleep in bed in Central Fresno.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in shooting death of Fresno driver, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique […]
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno
January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stop Results in Juveniles Arrested for Privately Manufactured Firearms and Other Charges
January 8, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports just before midnight on Saturday, Southwest patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. Upon contact, the driver and passenger were found to be juveniles out past curfew. During the traffic investigation, officers located two privately manufactured firearms. The...
goldrushcam.com
Wanted Parolee Arrested by Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit with a Ghost Gun and Narcotics
January 8, 2023 – Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of Trudy Way. They arrested a man wanted by California State Parole and he was found in possession of a ghost gun and narcotics.
Student hospitalized after fight on Fresno City College campus, officials say
A student has been hospitalized after Fresno City College officials say he was involved in a fight on campus.
TSCO: Suspects arrested for armed robbery after crashing stolen car
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested under suspicion of robbing a store in Dinuba on Tuesday after a suspect crashed a stolen car, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the County Corner Market in Dinuba. When they arrived […]
California concealed carry holder shoots ax-wielding attacker on his property
California police say an armed property owner justifiably shot a man who threatened him with an ax in an incident that left the suspect with a non life-threatening wound.
A woman has died following a house fire in Tulare County
A woman has died following a house fire in the city of Lindsay. Officials learned a person was possibly still inside but because of the size of the fire, crews were unable to go inside and search.
Suspect who fired shot that went through apartment wall, killing man, identified
A suspect has been identified after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment unit killed a man.
