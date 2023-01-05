Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
Fond du Lac police chase: 100+ mph, spike strips used
A 15-year-old girl was among the young people who allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle before driving over spike strips and getting arrested in the Fond du Lac area overnight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyshawn Gilmore guilty; Milwaukee fatal shooting in June 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Tyshawn Gilmore guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 of charges associated with a fatal shooting near 21st and National in June 2021. Prosecutors allege Tyshawn Gilmore was involved in a series of crimes that left a man dead. He was charged with felony murder and false imprisonment – and found guilty on both counts.
I-TEAM: Check fraud scheme runs rampant in Shorewood
Paying bills is part of everyday life. But, for Jeannée Sacken, mailing a simple check turned into a financial headache.
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield retail theft leads to police pursuit; 3 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three thieves were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after robbing a retail store and leading Greenfield police on a pursuit. Greenfield police said three individuals were stealing from a retail store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Two of the thieves fled the area, and police followed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Pursuit Terminated After Car’s Occupants Shoot at Cops
Milwaukee police chased a stolen vehicle early Friday, only to have a supervisor terminate the pursuit after occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the pursuing officers, Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned. According to Milwaukee Police, the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects. The...
Girl in serious condition after shooting in Racine
A girl is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times in Racine. One juvenile male was taken into custody
WISN
Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
WISN
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened
MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source
It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
spectrumnews1.com
Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
Comments / 0