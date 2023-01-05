Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s Injury Is a Good Test for the Nets
The hottest team in the NBA will now have to survive without its best player. Kevin Durant will reportedly miss at least two weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee after a collision with Jimmy Butler on Sunday. KD has been fantastic so far this season, averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the red-hot Nets, who are 17–2 since Nov. 27. Unfortunately, injuries are becoming somewhat of the norm for Durant. He played in only 35 games two seasons ago and 55 games last season. He missed six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee last year, and Brooklyn went 8–19 without him in the lineup.
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Nets Star Kevin Durant Diagnosed With MCL Sprain, per Report
An MRI on Monday revealed an MCL sprain for Nets star Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Charania’s report, Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 102–101 victory over the Heat in...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids
La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
Grizzlies 'wake up,' beat Spurs for seventh straight win
After falling behind in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies had just enough left in the tank to take care of business against the rebuilding Spurs. Related stories: Box score: Grizzlies 121, Spurs 113 Grizzlies Insider: Desmond Bane says it’s a fun time to be a Grizzly
Jayson Tatum has Chance to do Something Never Done Before in Celtics History
Jayson Tatum is having a season for the ages. The Boston Celtics star forward has taken a major leap forward this season to the point where it's extremely possible that he could earn the NBA's Most Valuable Player award at the end of the regular season. Tatum has shined for...
