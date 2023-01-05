Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
wtoc.com
Road closure begins as construction starts on Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers should expect major slowdowns on Highway 80 at the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges for at least the next 30 days. It’s all part of a Georgia Department of Transportation project to replace the bridges. GDOT will work around the clock for...
wtoc.com
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new addition to City Market that isn’t sitting well with some businesses. Images show fencing temporarily set up around the City Market courtyard over the weekend. Late night spot, The Bar Bar, posted photos on Facebook garnering hundreds of comments. The Bar...
wtoc.com
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers, starting Monday the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days. This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges. For anyone driving...
Authorities find wood preservatives in Brunswick canal after residents complain about fish dying
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Health Department are investigating a spill into a storm water drainage ditch along Chris Road and Highway 99 after fish began to wash up dead in the area. STORY: FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while...
counton2.com
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500...
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
wtoc.com
Dry January! Local bartender mixes mocktails for National Mocktail Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you taking part in dry January?. Zac Benton, from Colleagues & Lovers, showed WTOC the steps it takes to make one of their favorite mocktails on their menu. It is called the “Lamara.”. The bar has different options for those trying to abstain from...
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
Giant cargo ships passing Tybee Island on their way to Savannah's port are causing big waves, sometimes putting beachgoers in harm's way, say officials at the popular tourist destination on Georgia's coast.
WJCL
Local group helping community file taxes for free
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
Back entrance to North Main Annex to remain closed due to construction
The back entrance to the Bulloch County North Main Annex will remain closed due to construction for an extended amount of time. Customers needing to visit the North Main Annex will have to enter at the Tax/Election entrance, go through the building, and exit onto the North Main Street side of the building. They should then enter the building where the red star is on the map above.
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
wtoc.com
COVID cases continue to rise in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As kids are back in school, nurses with Savannah Chatham public schools say they’re seeing a slight uptick in kids with sicknesses like COVID and the Flu but they say it’s not something they’re concerned about right now. According to a lead district...
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
wtoc.com
Crash involving pedestrian closes some northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has closed the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Jones Street and Louisville Road. Police say the closure is due to a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Savannah Police asks drivers to take a different...
