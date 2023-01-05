ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

wtoc.com

Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Local group helping community file taxes for free

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Back entrance to North Main Annex to remain closed due to construction

The back entrance to the Bulloch County North Main Annex will remain closed due to construction for an extended amount of time. Customers needing to visit the North Main Annex will have to enter at the Tax/Election entrance, go through the building, and exit onto the North Main Street side of the building. They should then enter the building where the red star is on the map above.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

COVID cases continue to rise in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As kids are back in school, nurses with Savannah Chatham public schools say they’re seeing a slight uptick in kids with sicknesses like COVID and the Flu but they say it’s not something they’re concerned about right now. According to a lead district...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA

