The back entrance to the Bulloch County North Main Annex will remain closed due to construction for an extended amount of time. Customers needing to visit the North Main Annex will have to enter at the Tax/Election entrance, go through the building, and exit onto the North Main Street side of the building. They should then enter the building where the red star is on the map above.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO