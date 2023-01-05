ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

The intriguing ESPN competition to be next in line after Kirk Herbstreit

In the wake of Todd Blackledge taking off from ESPN to be NBC’s lead game analyst on primetime Big Ten football in the fall, there will be a QB battle for ESPN’s No. 2 college football spot. It will pit Robert Griffin III vs. Greg McElroy. One was a Heisman Trophy winner, the other a national champion. Let’s break it down: 1. The No. 2 game analyst spot, alongside Sean McDonough, is prestigious. Blackledge currently calls a College Football Playoff semifinal on TV and the title game on radio. McDonough and Blackledge also receive the second-best game each week after Chris Fowler and...
ALABAMA STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy