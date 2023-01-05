Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
KYTV
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
KYTV
Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
KYTV
Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.
KYTV
Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A downtown Springfield business is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building and this is the second time it’s happened in the last year. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
KYTV
Vehicle, pedestrian crash at Republic bus stop
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - At 8:07 a.m. parents of children in Republic School District received a text about a crash at a bus stop. “Republic families: There was an accident at an elementary bus stop (Price Bus 18) involving a vehicle & a pedestrian. No children were hurt. Busses may be late.”
KYTV
Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundra. Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus. Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Family of Republic man who dies in James River Freeway crash...
KYTV
Adult pedestrian injured after car swerves to avoid hitting a Republic, Mo. school bus
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An adult pedestrian was hit Monday morning after a car swerved to avoid hitting a school bus in Republic. According to an email sent to Republic School District employees and families, the incident happened around 8 a.m. The email states a Price Elementary school bus was...
One man dead, and several injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on James River Freeway
GREENE COUNTY, MO.- A man from Republic, Missouri, died Sunday morning following a crash on James River Freeway that severely injured several people. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2011 GMC Canyon drove westbound on James River Freeway with five passengers, two adults and three juveniles. The car traveled off the roadway, […]
Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
KYTV
State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Officials in Nixa say Highway 14 has been reopened. The 28-year-old driver from Nixa remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa. Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley...
KYTV
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. According to a post from the sheriff’s office, around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, the suspects stole a white Ford truck in Rogers, Arkansas. Then around 2:15 a.m. the stolen truck was used by three men to break open an ATM at the Freedom Bank in Seligman.
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash
A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
KYTV
Warming up to start the week
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus. Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo. Family of Republic man who dies in James River Freeway crash speaks out. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of...
KYTV
Branson man in serious condition after being ejected from car
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Branson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Highway 76 just west of the Highway 248 intersection north of Branson. The report states the car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road, hit a beam then overturned several times, before ejecting the driver.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, on Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christopher Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, Missouri, was an occupant in a 2004 Ford Freestar. The car driving westbound on MO 32, 7 miles outside of Lebanon, just after 4:30 pm […]
Comments / 0