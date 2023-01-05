Davis Webb started his collegiate career at Texas Tech University for three years, playing 10 games in his freshman season and sparingly the next two. Webb transferred to Cal to be the starter for his senior year. In 2017, he was drafted by the New York Giants in the 3rd round. Then general manager Jerry Reese thought the 6-5 Texan could possibly develop into the heir to Eli Manning's quarterback throne. As we know, that didn't work out. On Sunday, Davis Webb had the job of filling in for Daniel Jones, as the Giants rested 19 of their starting 22 players, in anticipation of next week's playoff game against Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO