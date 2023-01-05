ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Mac Jones Misses NFL Playoffs, Falls to Bills In Week 18

The 2022 NFL season has seen many former Alabama players make the headlines for various reasons. Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the top of the NFC with Hurts also being a contender for the NFL MVP award while Tua Tagovailoa, despite injury setbacks, played a great season with Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins to earn the final AFC playoff bid.
Blake Corum’s Return to Michigan Means Donovan Edwards Should Transfer

Blake Corum announced Monday that he will return to Michigan for another season in 2023. It makes sense for Corum. who's rehabilitating from a knee injury. Another season at Michigan gives him an opportunity to recover the NFL Draft stock he's lost since getting hurt, and you know that'll happen given that Corum's a solid player and Michigan's offensive line will give him ample opportunity to compile impressive stats.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
NFL Playoffs: Seahawks are in Field After Lions Stun Packers

The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Special Moment Comes Years Later For New York Giants QB

Davis Webb started his collegiate career at Texas Tech University for three years, playing 10 games in his freshman season and sparingly the next two. Webb transferred to Cal to be the starter for his senior year. In 2017, he was drafted by the New York Giants in the 3rd round. Then general manager Jerry Reese thought the 6-5 Texan could possibly develop into the heir to Eli Manning's quarterback throne. As we know, that didn't work out. On Sunday, Davis Webb had the job of filling in for Daniel Jones, as the Giants rested 19 of their starting 22 players, in anticipation of next week's playoff game against Minnesota.
Poll: Were the Patriots a disappointment this season?

The 2022 season mercifully came to a close yesterday in Buffalo with the Patriots 35-23 loss to the Bills. Despite being "in it" right until the final four minutes or so of the season, the Patriots never truly felt "in it" this year relative to actual good teams in the league.
