Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Mac Jones Misses NFL Playoffs, Falls to Bills In Week 18
The 2022 NFL season has seen many former Alabama players make the headlines for various reasons. Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the top of the NFC with Hurts also being a contender for the NFL MVP award while Tua Tagovailoa, despite injury setbacks, played a great season with Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins to earn the final AFC playoff bid.
Blake Corum’s Return to Michigan Means Donovan Edwards Should Transfer
Blake Corum announced Monday that he will return to Michigan for another season in 2023. It makes sense for Corum. who's rehabilitating from a knee injury. Another season at Michigan gives him an opportunity to recover the NFL Draft stock he's lost since getting hurt, and you know that'll happen given that Corum's a solid player and Michigan's offensive line will give him ample opportunity to compile impressive stats.
Bills Win for Hamlin and Eliminate Patriots from Playoffs 35-23
The echoes of "Let's Go Buffalo!" pregame chants were still reverberating through an emotionally charged Bills stadium celebrating injured safety Damar Hamlin, when another roar suddenly erupted as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Some three hours later, and after Hines returned another kickoff 101...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Former Texas Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury Fired By the Arizona Cardinals
Black Monday in the NFL is in full swing with firings after the regular season finale for all teams this past weekend. Less than one year after the Arizona Cardinals gave Kliff Kingsbury an extension on his contract, Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals with Steve Keim stepping down as General Manager.
Top 18 Picks Solidified for 2023 NFL Draft After Season Concludes
The Chicago Bears will have the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following a 3-14 season that was the worst record across the league. Although the 2023 campaign was promising at times, the Bears now enter the offseason with a ton of draft capital and an opportunity to build for the future with top tier talent.
Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What’s the Fate of Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding?
The college football season comes to a close on Monday night as Georgia and TCU will battle in Los Angeles for the national championship. The conclusion of the season, in conjunction with the conclusion of the NFL regular season, means most coaches are now free to make moves into new roles and positions.
NFL Playoffs: Seahawks are in Field After Lions Stun Packers
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Special Moment Comes Years Later For New York Giants QB
Davis Webb started his collegiate career at Texas Tech University for three years, playing 10 games in his freshman season and sparingly the next two. Webb transferred to Cal to be the starter for his senior year. In 2017, he was drafted by the New York Giants in the 3rd round. Then general manager Jerry Reese thought the 6-5 Texan could possibly develop into the heir to Eli Manning's quarterback throne. As we know, that didn't work out. On Sunday, Davis Webb had the job of filling in for Daniel Jones, as the Giants rested 19 of their starting 22 players, in anticipation of next week's playoff game against Minnesota.
Joe Burrow Has Perfect Response to Question About Bengals Championship Window
NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is the kind of person who puts his money where his mouth is. Never one to lack confidence, he's a folk hero in both his home state of Ohio, as well as Louisiana where he led the 2019 LSU Tigers to the greatest season in college football history.
Poll: Were the Patriots a disappointment this season?
The 2022 season mercifully came to a close yesterday in Buffalo with the Patriots 35-23 loss to the Bills. Despite being "in it" right until the final four minutes or so of the season, the Patriots never truly felt "in it" this year relative to actual good teams in the league.
