Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
KARK
Arkansas softball feeling confident as season looms
In the days leading up to Arkansas’ first spring practice of year 2023 on Sunday, Razorback softball head coach Courtney Deifel was understandably excited. Not only is her squad coming off the best season in program history, the back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year has reloaded with a team that arguably has a chance to be better.
KARK
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Kamani Johnson preview matchup with No. 4 Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 15 ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team gets ready for a big challenge this Wednesday night when they host No. 4 Alabama at Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman and senior forward Kamani Johnson previewed the matchup on Monday with the media.
KARK
Baylor S Alfayihm Wolcott loved Arkansas visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor safety Alfayihm Walcott was excited about his official visit to Arkansas. Walcott, 6-2, 220, is closing in on a decision. He said to expect that soon as he wraps up his Arkansas and final visit today. “I plan on making my decision early, Tuesday or...
KARK
Antonio Grier solidifies pledge to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier signed with Arkansas before ever visiting, but then solidified everything after his official visit. Due to an NCAA rule, transfers can sign with schools, but since it’s a grant-in-aid the signing isn’t binding until they enroll in classes. It...
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Fort Smith crews respond to Boston Street residential fire
Fort Smith Police are currently assisting with safety as crews battle a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 12/25
Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Ari Blake Abshire of Booneville was booked in the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 30 at 3:56 a.m. and remains at the SCADC. Abshire was charged with two counts of Battery in the Second Degree – Officer, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree – False ID, Resisting Arrest Misdemeanor, Obstructing Governmental Operations-ID, Assist Outside Agency-Misd., and Failure to Appear – Class B Misdemeanor.
Comments / 0