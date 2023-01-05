Read full article on original website
Abilene man to be charged with murder after assault victim dies
An Abilene man who was initially charged with aggravated assault has now been charged with murder after a victim died from his injuries. Abilene Police say shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officers responded to an injured person call in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive. They found...
Abilene man arrested for assault has charges upgraded after death of victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested Monday, charged with Family Violence Aggravated Assault, will be having his charges upgraded to Felony Murder after the death of his victim. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), police responded to a call about an injury in the 600 block of […]
Documents: Suspect in Abilene New Year’s Day homicide had extensive history of family violence against victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents filed in the murder of Abilene woman who was run over and killed New Year’s Day reveal the suspect had an extensive history of family violence against her. Ashley Rapp, 35, was run over outside her home on the 3100 block of College Street just before 1:00 a.m. January […]
Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
Abilene man charged after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle
ABILENE, Texas — A wanted Abilene man was charged with two accounts of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Felony Evading in a Vehicle after he attempted to flee from officers in the 2100 block of S. Sycamore Street Jan. 4. 21-year old Damien Joiner was stopped by the...
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Famous Friday Night Lights High School Football Star Boobie Miles Arrested
ABILENE, TX – Former Permian Panther and star from the popular movie and TV series 'Friday Night Lights' was arrested in Abilene on Thursday after he failed to register as a sex offender. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 5, 2022, James "Boobie" Miles, 52, of Odessa, was arrested...
BREAKING: Fire engulfs shed in North Abilene, two cars & RV damaged
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire behind a house on Burger street burned a shed, RV and two cars. At 4:54 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but authorities confirmed that the sound was from something in the fire. No injuries were reported. […]
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
Man found deceased by Jones County roadway, possible homicide
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310. On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. This incident […]
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
James McCoy’s Drug Store provides a personal pharmacy experience at 3 Abilene locations
We learn how you can get a customized and personal pharmacy experience for both you and your pets when you shop local at James McCoy’s Drug Store.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
City of Abilene pushes recycling with hit parody song
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has stepped outside of the box while trying to bring public awareness to recycling by creating three parody songs and music videos. It started with a parody from the Jackson Five’s hit ‘ABC,’ then on to Garth Brooks ‘Friends in Low Places’ and lastly, the 90s hit […]
UPDATE: North Abilene fire causes $30,000 in damages to garage apartment
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department has released a report from a structure fire in north Abilene. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a two story garage […]
City of Abilene works towards becoming more pedestrian friendly, major improvements on the way at ABI & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In Abilene City Council’s new year meeting, new sidewalks, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, as well as airport renovations topped the list of major improvements coming to Abilene in 2023. Safety improvements for Abilene pedestrians Street improvements were a priority during the first City Council meeting of 2023, beginning with the reconstruction […]
ktxs.com
Abilene City Council hopes new fueling station will bring more development to airport area
ABILENE, Texas — This week, the Abilene City Council will vote on a possible fueling station to be built just outside of the Abilene Airport. Bowie's ABI LLC, who has built similar facilities in Tuscola and Menard, approached the council about a 40 year lease on Highway 36 across from the Tigé Boat Facility. The area has already seen development with the new Great Lakes Cheese plant and the city is hopeful that the gas station will usher in more business.
