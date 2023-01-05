ABILENE, Texas — This week, the Abilene City Council will vote on a possible fueling station to be built just outside of the Abilene Airport. Bowie's ABI LLC, who has built similar facilities in Tuscola and Menard, approached the council about a 40 year lease on Highway 36 across from the Tigé Boat Facility. The area has already seen development with the new Great Lakes Cheese plant and the city is hopeful that the gas station will usher in more business.

ABILENE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO