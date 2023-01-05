Quavo turns mourning into music in new Takeoff tribute: ‘I’ll see you again some day’

Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Living the ~Strange~ Life! The ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Have Pretty Hefty Net Worths Thanks to the Show
They’re living the good life — and not in the Upside Down! The Stranger Things cast has racked up some pretty major net worths throughout their time on the Netflix show, and their salaries have reportedly gotten higher. A January 2023 report published by Puck News, shared that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Anderson Cooper-Who Lost Dad at 10-Said About Prince Harry Diana Grief
Broadcast journalist and CBS anchor, Anderson Cooper, has spoken of his surprise at how affected Prince Harry has been by the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as part of a reflection on his60 Minutes interview special with the royal which aired on Sunday. The prince sat down with Cooper...
Prince Harry told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal
Prince Harry told his wife Meghan Markle not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with King Charles III.Writing in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.“Do not take a photo in front of the Taj...
When she touches me in the night, it’s to stop my snoring...
This is not how it was supposed to be. Having the kids out on their own has sparked a reawakening in the relationship between their mother and me. Just not the type I envisioned. What has been happening is that she reawakens first and immediately reawakens me. Sometimes I have to go and sleep in one of the empty bedrooms. Sharon and I have always had different needs when it...
