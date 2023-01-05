Is it just me but the comment “He said over the next few years, they want to install radio read meters, so crews don’t manually have to check each individual meter.” Um, HELLO! No one has EVER read my meter! Something is very sus
high water bill for me as well in Chesapeake this year. 1 person the bill says used 790 gallons of water in basically 2 months. Two plumbing companies found no leaks. Meter not broken. I live in a condo association and after much back and forth they said replace the water meter! It cost $888.00. No water were meter was located. Then I had to pay $906.00 for 790 gallons of water for 1 person . Both companies said something is up and that I was being played. No water anywhere I had to replace it and pay the bill because the home office in Arizona sent me a letter that in 5 days a lien would be put on my townhouse and judgements, lawyers, court cost and etc would happen. WHAT ! I had to over night the money so it would get there on timeNo receipt for my payment either. I have lived here 23 years and have never been treated like this by the local home office. I am just glad it's over but very upset this happened the year I became a widow.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Comments / 4