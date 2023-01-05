Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets Star Kevin Durant Diagnosed With MCL Sprain, per Report
An MRI on Monday revealed an MCL sprain for Nets star Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Charania’s report, Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 102–101 victory over the Heat in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3-point Shooting Continuing to Improve For OKC
Oklahoma City has shown many improvements from last season to now 40 games into the 2022-23 campaign. From individual accolades to team improvement overall, the Thunder have taken a step forward in their rebuild. One of the biggest improvements is from the team’s 3-point shooting. OKC finished the 2021-22...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Three LA Trade Candidates From A Stacked Nuggets Team
Let me just say right off the bat that finding workable trade deals between your Los Angeles Lakers and the class of the West, the Denver Nuggets, is going to be difficult for a few different reasons. It is typically difficult for two semi-rivals with similar objectives (i.e. to be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jayson Tatum has Chance to do Something Never Done Before in Celtics History
Jayson Tatum is having a season for the ages. The Boston Celtics star forward has taken a major leap forward this season to the point where it's extremely possible that he could earn the NBA's Most Valuable Player award at the end of the regular season. Tatum has shined for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
Comments / 0