Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Harry: I Loved ‘Friends.’ I Was Chandler, Then I Got High in Monica’s Toilet
In the summer of 2013, Prince Harry writes in his memoir Spare, he was having “terrifying panic attacks” and suffering from lethargy. He watched a lot of Friends and decided he was “a Chandler.” Describing his bachelor lifestyle, he writes he did his own laundry, and folded his underwear while watching the show. He writes that he stopped going out in 2015, but still watched Friends, then would smoke a joint and go to bed early. “Solitary life. Strange life. I felt lonely, but lonely was panicky. … I was an agoraphobe.” In 2016 he stayed at Courteney Cox’s house,...
