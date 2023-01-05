Read full article on original website
Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
sancerresatsunset.com
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains by NWS Las Vegas
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning for the Spring Mountains until Tuesday night.
pvtimes.com
Winners of ‘2022 Best of Pahrump’
The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its “2022 Best of Pahrump.” The honors are given to local business owners annually in a number of superlative categories as chosen by the voting public. “The competition this year was very competitive and super close with nearly...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
Fox5 KVVU
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
KITV.com
2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas. One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school
"The Just One Project" is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.
Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'
Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms. The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Racing Day and new snow could bring another “peak …. More snow + more events = more demand on...
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
8newsnow.com
8 great free programs offered by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of my elder children visited our neighborhood library this week. They were fascinated by all it had to offer. Books. Movies. And a host of programs for all ages. Our library is Centennial Hills, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, one of several Las Vegas-Clark County...
news3lv.com
Woman dies one week after crash in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
Primm Valley Resort 2023 Tour – Dead Mall, Gutted Casino Floor & Bird Poop Everywhere!
Primm, Nevada is located just about 30 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and has quite an interesting backstory. Originally home to a moonshiner named Pete, the area has grown over the years to include a giant mall and 3 casinos. Unfortunately it has withered on the vine over the years with Covid not helping a ton in that department.
Fox5 KVVU
Puppy finds new home after abandoned at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A puppy that was found abandoned at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International has found its furever home. According to the Animal Foundation, the 9-week-old, 3-pound puppy was left alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week. The group says the...
