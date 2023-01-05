Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia woman in hospital after being shot along I-85
Authorities are searching for the driver of BMW SUV who fired multiple rounds into Georgia family's car. The mom is fighting for her life.
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small group of lawmakers kicked off a series of meetings Thursday to explore what to do with the waste from the cannabis products Georgia is beginning to manufacture. Hemp is already being grown in a small number of farms scattered across the state,...
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
WXIA 11 Alive
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
Gov. Kemp announces grant funds for high-speed internet expansion
Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday over $234 million in grants have been awarded to 28 Georgia counties for broadband internet expansion.
Complex
YSL RICO Trial List of Potential Witnesses Includes Lil Wayne, T.I., and More; Jury Selection Process Underway
Young Thug’s fast-approaching RICO trial could become a star-studded affair. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the state of Georgia intends to call up to 372 witnesses during the high-profile trial. The list reportedly has 157 current and former members of the Atlanta Police Department, 11 Georgia Bureau of Investigation members, and more than 60 law enforcement officers with agencies like the FBI and ATF.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
WXIA 11 Alive
2023 legislature brings new diverse lawmakers
ATLANTA — The headline on this first day of the 2023 legislative session was about a much bigger than usual transition from the old to the new. For the first time in Georgia history, a woman House Speaker, Rep. Jan Jones (R-Milton), called the legislature into session. Moments later, a Democrat moved to elect Republican Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) as House Speaker by acclamation.
Suspect facing 4 domestic violence cases gets bond and kills victim, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows told Channel 2 Action News his officers did their job bringing four domestic violence cases against one woman last year. The woman ultimately got bond, and now the department has arrested her for murdering the same victim.
Comments / 1