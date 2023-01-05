ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRBL News 3

CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
COLUMBUS, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Complex

YSL RICO Trial List of Potential Witnesses Includes Lil Wayne, T.I., and More; Jury Selection Process Underway

Young Thug’s fast-approaching RICO trial could become a star-studded affair. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the state of Georgia intends to call up to 372 witnesses during the high-profile trial. The list reportedly has 157 current and former members of the Atlanta Police Department, 11 Georgia Bureau of Investigation members, and more than 60 law enforcement officers with agencies like the FBI and ATF.
ATLANTA, GA
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
ALABAMA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

2023 legislature brings new diverse lawmakers

ATLANTA — The headline on this first day of the 2023 legislative session was about a much bigger than usual transition from the old to the new. For the first time in Georgia history, a woman House Speaker, Rep. Jan Jones (R-Milton), called the legislature into session. Moments later, a Democrat moved to elect Republican Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) as House Speaker by acclamation.
GEORGIA STATE

