Young Thug’s fast-approaching RICO trial could become a star-studded affair. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the state of Georgia intends to call up to 372 witnesses during the high-profile trial. The list reportedly has 157 current and former members of the Atlanta Police Department, 11 Georgia Bureau of Investigation members, and more than 60 law enforcement officers with agencies like the FBI and ATF.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO