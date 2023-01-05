Read full article on original website
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family Fun
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In Cromwell
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In Hartford
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington
NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford
Complaints of hate-filled flyers found in Newington. Low-level marijuana convictions erased for thousands in CT.
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you. Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023. The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick. Live Nation...
Volleyball tournament sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis...
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
VIDEO: Complaints of hate-filled flyers found in Newington
Low-level marijuana convictions erased for thousands in CT.
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
Hartford police investigate shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:49 p.m. today in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court. Police say they responded to an area hospital for reports of a gunshot wound victim arriving for treatment. The victim, a male in his twenties,...
Victim of shooting last week in New Haven has died, police say
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim on a shooting from last week has died, according to police in New Haven. Police identified the victim as Kentel Robinson, 30, of New Haven. He was shot on Jan. 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, between Beers and Orchard streets. Robinson...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car. West Hartford advocacy group calls on town to […]
