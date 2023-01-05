ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Associated Press

'Gut-wrenching': Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he returned home from the governor’s inauguration ball, state police said. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown, died in the crash that also happened just hours after he was sworn-in for a third term. His death came as a huge shock to friends and colleagues who had just seen the newly minted co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee on Wednesday, opening day...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
TheDailyBeast

Lawmaker Killed in Wrong Way Car Crash After Swearing-In Ceremony

A Connecticut state representative was killed in an overnight car crash after attending his own swearing-in ceremony. Quentin Williams was 39 and first won a seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives in 2018, winning re-election in both 2020 and 2022. The wrong-way highway crash killed both drivers, and one car was engulfed in flames, according to police, who haven’t released the names of the victims. Williams had been the first Black person to be elected to represent the area of Middletown in the general assembly, according to his website biography. “I am in shock,” speaker of the House Matt Ritter said. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss.” The state has canceled legislative activities through Friday, according to NBC Connecticut.Read it at NBC News
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington

NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bird flu, inflation behind rise in price of eggs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The price off eggs is skyrocketing. Inflation has caused the price of everyday goods to go up, and many Connecticut residents are feeling the pinch. The most recent example of this has been the price of eggs. Eggs are now $7, four times the cost of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
WESTBROOK, CT

