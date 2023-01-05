A Connecticut state representative was killed in an overnight car crash after attending his own swearing-in ceremony. Quentin Williams was 39 and first won a seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives in 2018, winning re-election in both 2020 and 2022. The wrong-way highway crash killed both drivers, and one car was engulfed in flames, according to police, who haven’t released the names of the victims. Williams had been the first Black person to be elected to represent the area of Middletown in the general assembly, according to his website biography. “I am in shock,” speaker of the House Matt Ritter said. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss.” The state has canceled legislative activities through Friday, according to NBC Connecticut.Read it at NBC News

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO